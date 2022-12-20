Tabaquite Sec receives cricket gear

The Central Zone Council of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) and the Central Zone of the Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) teamed up last month to supply the Tabaquite Secondary School with much-needed cricketing equipment.
A quantity of pads, gloves, helmets and bats donated by the Central Zone, was handed over to the school on November 24.
The initiative was a continuation of a partnership aimed at youth development in the Central region between the two stakeholder organisations, and serves to aid the school in restarting its cricketing programme.
Commenting on the initiative, Central Zone chairman Kellman Kowlessar stated: “It is the intention of the Central Zone to deepen its partnership with Primary and Secondary Schools and their representative bodies to aid schools in restarting their cricketing programs.
“Cricket development starts at the youth level, and in schools like Tabaquite Secondary, there is hidden talent waiting to be found. It is the hope that this equipment will aid in restarting the school’s cricketing program and provide students with the opportunity to showcase their talents and be recognised.”
Rawle Harry, chairman of the SSCL’s Central Zone thanked the TTCB’s Central Zone for their continued partnership in aiding the SSCL to fulfill its mandate of developing and sustaining cricket programs in secondary schools.
He noted that the aim, through the partnership, is to lend further assistance in developing the playing field area and the construction of a playing pitch which will be utilized by the school in the upcoming season.
Working in tandem, the Central Zones bodies have taken on a more ambitious project, having drafted proposals for the construction of a facility that will serve as the home for youth cricket development in Central Trinidad. The facility, when completed, is intended to benefit Secondary School and Central Zone youth development initiatives.