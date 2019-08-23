TAKEN APART

West Indies reverted to a familiar, albeit frustrating, theme yesterday, producing a feeble batting effort to leave powerhouses India in control after the second day of the opening Test at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.
Replying to India’s first innings of 297, the home side were tottering on 189 for eight at the close, still 108 runs in arrears heading into today’s pivotal day three. Roston Chase top-scored with an attractive 48 and Shimron Hetmyer got 35 but both were dismissed in a wretched final session where West Indies lost five wickets and added 107 runs.