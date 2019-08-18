Taking on the cartel

Levi Garcia

JOSTLE: Trinidad and Tobago striker Levi Garcia, centre, battles for possession with Panama’s Harold

Cummings, left, during their CONCACAF Gold Cup match at Allianz Field in Minnesota, USA, on June 12.

Panama won the game 2-0.

At the risk of being seen as on board the Gary Griffith popularity train, I have to agree with his outrage over the qualifying format as proposed by CONCACAF for the next senior men’s World Cup football finals in Qatar in 2022.

And I refer to the format as “proposed” because my understanding is that there are not only strenuous objections from member associations—including the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association—to what was announced last July 10 as a done deal, but it is now likely that in the coming weeks CONCACAF will have to bow to pressure being exerted from FIFA to revert to a qualifying structure that gives all member nations a fairer opportunity in pursuing their World Cup dreams.

T&T U-17 water polo boys edge Peru 14-13

EVERSON LATCHMAN scored four straight goals as Trinidad and Tobago’s Under-17 boys water polo team rallied for a come-from-behind 14-13 victory over Peru, yesterday, for it opening victory of the UANA (Swimming Union of the Americas) Pan American Youth Water Polo Championships, taking place at the National Aquatic Centre, in Couva.

Joseph records another hat-trick

Joseph records another hat-trick

Trinidadian striker Marcus “Lobo” Joseph continued his scoring streak in India’s Durand Cup with another hat-trick as Gokulam Kerala FC defeated TRAU FC 4-1, in the final Group ‘D’ yesterday.

Venezuelan gives Caledonia ‘Ascension’ lead

VENEZUELAN Johnny Noreiga-Brito scored the lone goal, and his fifth of the season, when leading Morvant Caledonia AIA to a 1-0 victory over Police FC on Saturday and to the top of Division One of the Ascension Invitational football league with a perfect record from five matches played.

Williams on target as OKC rally for 4-2 win

Williams on target as OKC rally for 4-2 win

Trinidad and Tobago defender Mekeil “Splash” Williams scored as OKC Energy FC rallied from behind for a significant 4-2 road victory over Portland Timbers 2, in USL League One action at Providence Park, on Saturday.

Over 20 local competitors in Summer Bowl main draws

Over 20 local competitors in Summer Bowl main draws

TRINIDAD and Tobago could have over 20 players in today’s under-18 main draws of the ITF (International Tennis Federation) Trinidad Summer Bowl Junior Tournament at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Taking on the cartel

Taking on the cartel

