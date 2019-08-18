Taking on the cartel

At the risk of being seen as on board the Gary Griffith popularity train, I have to agree with his outrage over the qualifying format as proposed by CONCACAF for the next senior men’s World Cup football finals in Qatar in 2022.
And I refer to the format as “proposed” because my understanding is that there are not only strenuous objections from member associations—including the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association—to what was announced last July 10 as a done deal, but it is now likely that in the coming weeks CONCACAF will have to bow to pressure being exerted from FIFA to revert to a qualifying structure that gives all member nations a fairer opportunity in pursuing their World Cup dreams.