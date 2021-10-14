Here comes new technology to develop local athletes from age ten to elite level.
Hockey coach Darren Cowie and his fellow director at World Class Sports Management Rob Wyatt have introduced the Rezzil Index (RI) to the local sports landscape.
RI is a digital, virtual platform used to develop not only the world’s elite-level footballers but developing young talent also.
The technology has been in use at academies at Premier League clubs like Manchester United and Manchester City to develop and identify top-tier talent.
According to the Rezzil.com website, the RI is complementary to field work and uses virtual drills designed by the world’s best players to improve cognitive ability, decision-making and overall resilience.
Yesterday, national senior team footballer Keston George was on hand to give a demonstration at the Mucurapo Road-based Prosport Caribbean.
In practice, players don a virtual reality (VR) headset that is safely fastened before starting the programmes that measure four key benchmarks - accuracy, reaction, composure and adaptability. The combined scores give a final RI for each individual that is stored in a database that can be compared to other players from around the globe. The database also allows the test administrators to compare the players by field position - forwards, midfielders and defenders - and to themselves following each subsequent testing, from which a diagnostic prescriptive programme can be developed to ensure the players progress in their skills.
Cowie, the former national senior men’s hockey captain who is currently the junior men’s head coach, said the technology will up the ante in athlete preparation for national sport development.
“This will help to give players a more well-rounded insight into sporting development. Locally the focus has mostly been on developing and honing raw, technical abilities, but in many sports, awareness plays a huge role. The ability to pre-scan, react and perceive in pressure situations is what can really make the difference at all levels of sport,” said Cowie, also the Regional Sales and Operations manager for Prosport, the equipment front of the business.
Wyatt suggested the technology can enhance the development of athletes of all ages.
“The beauty about it, it is all ages and stages,” Wyatt said. ”Yes, it can be scaled up for elite players, so that’s why the Man United academies and Man City academies have it, but again, it is designed to be even used by ten-year-olds, so everyone can benefit from it!”
Wyatt added the RI is able to work your brain under pressure and is extremely intuitive, yet very simple to use.
He said the RI owners are currently working with the NFL to develop a programme for their needs and will also be soon venturing into developing software to assist other sporting disciplines.
“There are so many transferable skills in terms of mental training and visual training and perception, depth awareness. It is very transferable to hockey players, tennis players who start using it. It is extremely adaptable for different sports and it gives you a bit of a workout,” Wyatt explained. “It is very hard to train mental resilience on the training field, so anyone can get a lot out of it. The good thing about the Rezzil software is...because it is software-based, in time you are going to start seeing this specifically for multiple sports.”
The aim for Cowie and Wyatt is to actively encourage youth players to use this technology, which can be achieved by making reservations for short intensive sessions online or by coming to the Mucurapo Road location.
Besides the TTFA, the pair would love to approach other sporting entities like the Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago and national governing bodies with the aim of getting more buy-in and making it more available.
“We would love it if the governing bodies embrace it. I think that is the ideal, but we know the challenges that exist in that sphere, so it is a shame to be stuck in that sort of washing machine process with maybe whatever red tape it might need. So in the meantime, this is here for individuals. It is no point stopping the development of players who want to start making progress immediately,” Wyatt said.