Talent in abundance

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Red Force head coach David Furlonge is urging the Under-23 cricketers who were part of the recently concluded Namalco Under-23 Cup to continue working hard on their game if they are to earn a spot in the senior team.
While a core group of players has been maintained for the Red Force squad over the last three seasons, Furlonge said there will be opportunities for the younger players to step into the senior side in the coming years. However, he warned that they will have to put in the work.
The Red Force coach noted there was an abundance of talent at the Under-19 and Under-23 levels but it needed to be harnessed and that the players themselves will have a big role to play in that regard.
“During the (Under-23) final, everywhere I walked around the field, everyone asked me a similar question in terms if I see any talent out there...I think we had four teams with 56 players in total and I think all of them are talented but it is up to the player to put in the work,” said Furlonge.
“If you want to play the game of cricket, it is plenty hard work. You have to dedicate time to training and working on different things,” he said.
“Some players depend on the coach to call training sessions, maybe on Monday and Friday to work on their game but what happens on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday? What do they do?”
He said the “big question” is what happens with the players after the Under-23 tournament.
“I think now we have to sit down as a selection group to pick a sort of all-star 11 and bring them out and have some training with them and keep them working together. We must have some continuation with them,” said the coach.
“We will probably have to select an all-star team on stats and a couple of other players but what I have noticed (is) that as the tournament progressed, players got better, which shows that they were out of cricket for a while and were now coming back in,” he continued.
“I think it is a good bunch of players, even some of them that didn’t make it in the tournament. There were 96 Under-23 players from which 56 made it into the four teams. No Under-19 players were included in that, so there are probably another 40 Under-19 cricketers. So there is a wealth of talent but it is about harnessing the talent of these young cricketers,” Furlonge added.
He explained that some work would have been done with the U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams after looking at the coaches’ report on the players to see what needs to be done to develop them.
He said the U-23s could get similar attention and he noted that some of the players have shown a positive attitude to training, which he said is a good thing.
“A player like Jevon George who did well in the U-23 final, I invited him to train with us after the North/South game but with the understanding that he is coming to bowl to the guys there. Some of the senior players don’t want that and you find they come one day and don’t come the other. These younger players are there day in and day out,” Furlonge said.
“Ryan Bandoo has been training with us for the last two years. Same with Sameer Ali and Justin Manick. I was frank with them that I don’t think they will be in the team for another year or two but they continue to come and if we have practice five days a week, they are here. So, some of these guys are putting in the work,” he continued.
Furlonge stressed finally: “The players need to focus on their own personal development. I think Trinidad has a wealth of talent but we just need to see how best we can harness it.”