Tall order

Trailing by 149 runs at the start of the third day, the West Indies knew they were in for an uphill battle and the only way to stay in the game was to dismiss the South Africans cheaply in their second innings.
That did not quite happen to the extent desired, but Kraigg Brathwaite’s team did enough to give themselves a chance, having been set a victory target of 324 with two days left in the game.
The hosts closed the third day of the second Test at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia on 17 without loss, needing a further 309 to level the two-match series.
Brathwaite (five not out) and Kieran Powell (nine not out) safely negotiated six overs until the umpires called time on the day’s play at 6.10 p.m.
Earlier, having lost the first session due to rain, the West Indies bowlers struck early and regularly to impede the Proteas’ progress with the bat to stay in the hunt.
However, the visitors rallied on the back of a timely half-century from Rassie Van Der Dussen to post 174.
Van Der Dussen hit an unbeaten 75 off 142 balls with five fours and a six as he batted with the lower order to help South Africa recover from 73 for seven to take their lead past 300 late in the day.
His innings proved crucial after the Windies struck a couple of early blows with the ball to threaten South Africa’s dominance.
The visitors lost their first wicket off the third ball of the innings when Kemar Roach got one to move away from Aiden Markram who got an outside edge to Jason Holder at second slip.
South Africa skipper Dean Elgar, who frustrated the hosts for much of the first day of the contest, never got going in the second innings as he pushed at an off-stump delivery from Roach and got an edge to Jason Holder, who took another good catch at second slip.
Kyle Mayers then stepped up big-time, getting Keegan Petersen to play onto his stumps after the batsman tried to cut a short, wide ball that he should have left.
Kyle Verreynne then edged one to wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva to give Mayers his second scalp before Holder intervened with the huge wicket of Quinton De Kock for a second ball “duck”.
South Africa’s most successful batsman on the current tour has made life difficult for the hosts throughout the series, but this time he got a peach from Holder that just nipped away enough to take the outside edge of a defensive push, with keeper Da Silva taking an easy catch.
Six balls later, Mayers kept up the pressure as Wiaan Mulder drove at a wide ball and got an edge to Shai Hope at gully before rain sent the players off the field for an early tea, the score 63 for six ,and the lead up to 212.
However, the West Indies fightback continued after the break with Jayden Seales removing Keshav Maharaj for six thanks to a brilliant one-handed diving catch from Holder at second slip before South Africa mounted a comeback led by Van Der Dussen and Kagiso Rabada.
The eighth-wicket pair took the score from a shaky 73 for seven to a much healthier looking 143 for seven, with Rabada not shying away from playing his shots.
The left-handed batsmen went past his previous Test best of 34 with a six off Roach over long-on while Van Der Dussen reached his sixth Test half-century in the same over as the lead inched closer to the 300-run mark.
But Roach eventually got his man, sending down consecutive short balls to Rabada before enticing the batsman with one outside off-stump. Rabada took the bait and went after the ball, top-edging to substitute fielder Darren Bravo running back at point with the lead at 292.
Bravo was on the field for Roston Chase who suffered a quadriceps injury and was receiving treatment.
Anrich Nortje stayed long enough with Van Der Dussen to take the lead past 300 before the West Indies finally dislodged the final two South African wickets late in the day.
However, the South Africans will still believe they have the better chance of sweeping the two-match series especially with the hosts struggling to put runs on the board so far.