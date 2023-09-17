Tallawahs step up

Alex Hales struck a career-best hundred as the resurgent Jamaica Tallawahs crushed the St Lucia Kings by 122 runs to all but clinch the final spot in the playoffs of the Caribbean Premier League yesterday.
Needing to win their final game in order to edge out the Barbados Royals who played their final game last night against the Guyana Amazon Warriors, the Tallawahs racked up an impressive 201 for five behind Hales’s unbeaten 119, and then bundled the Kings out off 79 off 15 overs.
The result moved the Tallawahs to nine points, two ahead of the Royals who, with a distinctly inferior net run rate, are highly unlikely to qualify for the playoffs even if they win.
For the title-holders, the win was their second straight after losing five on the trot, and stand-in captain Imad Wasim said the momentum was vital for the playoffs.
“It’s the right way to go, We wanted momentum at the end of the tournament. We got that, now it’s the playoffs [and] you never know what’s going to happen in the playoffs,” said Imad.
“I think last year was the same. We got the momentum right at the end and we kept it though. In cricket, momentum is very important, especially in league cricket.
“Now we’re full of confidence. Our top order is firing, the lower order is doing well, spinners are bowling well, fast bowlers are bowling well – everyone is in form. We look like a dangerous team, to be honest.”
Hales was spectacular, the English opener blasting a dozen fours and seven sixes in a stunning 57-ball, Man-of-the-Match knock.
He completed his first fifty off 32 balls and raced to triple figures off only another 15 deliveries.
The Tallawahs were only 71 for two after ten overs but Hales combined in a 116-run, fourth wicket stand with Imad, who struck three fours and three sixes in a 24-ball 41, to accelerate the scoring as the last five overs leaked 72 runs.
“I felt in great form today. I found the middle of the bat pretty much from ball one. It was just one of those days when everything clicked,” Hales said.
In reply, Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa was the only specialist batter to reach double figures with 22, as the Kings never got their chase off the ground.
Off-spinner Chris Green proved incisive with four for 15 from his four overs while new-ball bowlers, seamer Mohammad Amir (two for seven) and left-arm spinner Imad (two for 24), supported with two wickets apiece.
“We just didn’t turn up in any department if I’m to be brutally honest. I thought our execution with the ball, our fielding and our batting as well, it just went from bad to worse,” said Kings captain Sikandar Raza.
The Kings are already assured of third place on ten points and will likely face the Tallawahs again in the first playoff game tomorrow.
Summarised scores:
TALLAWAHS 201-5, 20 overs (Alex Hales 119 not out, Imad Wasim 41; Roston Chase 2/33)
vs KINGS 79 all out, 15 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 22; Chris Green 4/15, Mohammad Amir 2/7, Imad Wasim 2/24)
---Tallawahs won by 122 runs.