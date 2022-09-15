MAKING A MESS: Jamaica Tallawahs wicketkeeper Amir Jangoo, left, disturbs the stumps as he completes a stumping of Corbin Bosch of the Barbados Royals off the bowling of Imad Wasim during the 2022 Hero Caribbean Premier League match at the Queen’s Park Oval, yesterday, in St Clair.

@Caption:—Photo: Ashley Allen - CPL T20