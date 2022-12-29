Taylor, Cooper return for Tri Series

Stafanie Taylor and Britney Cooper return to the West Indies women’s squad for their T20 Tri-Series against South Africa and India.
The series will be played in East London, South Africa from January 19-30 as part of their final preparations for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in February.
Lead selector Ann Browne-John said: “The selection panel has named a squad that we believe has the talent and experience to compete against India and South Africa. The squad sees the return of Stafanie Taylor who missed the recent One-Day and T20 series against England due to injury and Britney Cooper, the middle order batter who last played against South Africa Women in September 2021. West Indies were swept in both series.
Browne-John added: “Our batting in the most recent series was less than par against a very good England bowling attack. We believe that with the return of some experienced batters, they will be able to support captain Hayley Matthews at the top of the order. Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman also return after injury and will fortify the pace attack with Chinelle Henry, Cherry Ann Fraser and Aaliyah Alleyne.
She said further that “the team had commendable performances in South Africa in early 2022 and we know that the entire team will be drawing on that experience as they take on the home team and India in this Tri-Series and then potentially again at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup also in South Africa.”
The West Indies will play at least four matches, playing two each against hosts South Africa and India. The two leading teams will then play each other in the Tri-Series final at Buffalo Park on February 2.
West Indies will also play a warm-up match against South Africa ahead of the Tri-Series at Beacon Bay on January 16.
All matches in the Tri-Series will be played at the Buffalo Park in East London.
FULL SQUAD: Hayley Matthews (Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Afy Fletcher, Shabika Gajnabi, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Karishma Ramharack, Kaysia Schultz, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.