Taylor defends West Indies women after whitewash

West Indies Women’s skipper Stafanie Taylor said she was proud of her team despite the one-sided nature of the Vitality T201 Series on their tour of England.
The hosts romped to a 5-0 whitewash, with only the fifth and final rain-affected match coming close to being a real contest.
The decline from the heady ICC T20 World Cup winning days back in 2016 has been precipitous and this tour again demonstrated the WI women’s failure to return to a competitive level with the world’s top teams.
But Taylor said she appreciated her teammates’ efforts.
“I am very proud (of the team). When you look at the year, we were not sure if we would be having any tour coming up. So when the chance came we just took it because you want to play some cricket. We knew what the challenges would be like. Nevertheless, we wanted to come here and play some good cricket,” said Taylor.
And despite the disappointment of yet another series loss, she is taking a lot of encouragement looking towards the future.
“A bit of both, actually,” she said. “We lost the series 5-0; it’s not ideal, but (I’m) encouraged in a sense that having five or six coaches, we have responded to them, Having players also growing in the sense that they got to spend a long time. That’s important because we need to improve in areas going forward.”
The fifth and final game was reduced to a five-over encounter with the West Indies posting 41/3 with runs from Deandra Dottin (11), Taylor (15 n.o.) and Natasha McLean (14 n.o.).
England staged a solid recovery after WI’s Shamilia Connell (3/14) had them in early troubles (25/5) before the hosts got home with three balls to spare.
“You can always look back and think you could do this and you could do that but, in a five-over game, things happen. The opposition always looks to take twos and boundaries. I thought we did really well in the field,” Taylor added.
Asked if West Indies met the objectives they had set before the series, the 29-year-old Jamaican suggested there were excuses.
“In some ways, yes. Batters would have had their goals. Some probably didn’t get theirs. We knew that would be coming into England’s backyard and it wouldn’t be an easy tour. We had a few weeks of training. We practised really hard. It was one of the tours that didn’t go our way,” she said.
Taylor added that one goal the WI camp was satisfied with was integrating younger players with some of the more experienced veterans.