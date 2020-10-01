Taylor defends West Indies women after whitewash

West Indies Women’s skipper Stafanie Taylor said she was proud of her team despite the one-sided nature of the Vitality T201 Series on their tour of England.

The hosts romped to a 5-0 whitewash, with only the fifth and final rain-affected match coming close to being a real contest.

The decline from the heady ICC T20 World Cup winning days back in 2016 has been precipitous and this tour again demonstrated the WI women’s failure to return to a competitive level with the world’s top teams.

But Taylor said she appreciated her teammates’ efforts.

“I am very proud (of the team). When you look at the year, we were not sure if we would be having any tour coming up. So when the chance came we just took it because you want to play some cricket. We knew what the challenges would be like. Nevertheless, we wanted to come here and play some good cricket,” said Taylor.

And despite the disappointment of yet another series loss, she is taking a lot of encouragement looking towards the future.

“A bit of both, actually,” she said. “We lost the series 5-0; it’s not ideal, but (I’m) encouraged in a sense that having five or six coaches, we have responded to them, Having players also growing in the sense that they got to spend a long time. That’s important because we need to improve in areas going forward.”

The fifth and final game was reduced to a five-over encounter with the West Indies posting 41/3 with runs from Deandra Dottin (11), Taylor (15 n.o.) and Natasha McLean (14 n.o.).

England staged a solid recovery after WI’s Shamilia Connell (3/14) had them in early troubles (25/5) before the hosts got home with three balls to spare.

“You can always look back and think you could do this and you could do that but, in a five-over game, things happen. The opposition always looks to take twos and boundaries. I thought we did really well in the field,” Taylor added.

Asked if West Indies met the objectives they had set before the series, the 29-year-old Jamaican suggested there were excuses.

“In some ways, yes. Batters would have had their goals. Some probably didn’t get theirs. We knew that would be coming into England’s backyard and it wouldn’t be an easy tour. We had a few weeks of training. We practised really hard. It was one of the tours that didn’t go our way,” she said.

Taylor added that one goal the WI camp was satisfied with was integrating younger players with some of the more experienced veterans.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Wallace: Robert Hadad reneged on pay promise

Trinidad and Tobago Football Association president William Wallace is accusing normalisation committee head Robert Hadad of reneging on a deal to pay local coaches the salaries owed them by the TTFA, and of trying to blame his deposed executive for the coaches’ situation.

WI turn to Walsh

WI turn to Walsh

The West Indies women’s cricket team finally has a full-time head coach again. He is West Indies fast bowling legend Courtney Walsh.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) made the announcement yesterday, a day after the Windies were swept 5-0 in their T20 series against England. The team was coached on that tour by Andre Coley, the second interim coach since Henderson Springer left the post last year.

Polly stars

Polly stars

Kieron Pollard struck a late order Man-of-the-Match cameo as reigning champions Mumbai Indians rebounded from their heart-breaking super-over loss four days ago with a comfortable 48-run win over Kings XI Punjab here Thursday.

Taylor defends West Indies women after whitewash

West Indies Women’s skipper Stafanie Taylor said she was proud of her team despite the one-sided nature of the Vitality T201 Series on their tour of England.

The hosts romped to a 5-0 whitewash, with only the fifth and final rain-affected match coming close to being a real contest.

Making do

Making do

Simplex Athletic Club head coach Gunness Persad has adjusted to the challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) 2019 Alexander B Chapman Award recipient told the Express that while his athletes have no access to tracks and gyms because of Covid restrictions, preparation for 2021 continues.

Levi Garcia’s Athens knock Wolfsburg out

Levi Garcia’s Athens knock Wolfsburg out

LEVI GARCIA could not stop hugging teammate Karin Ansarifard after the Iranian scored the winner with 20 seconds left in added-on time yesterday, sending Greece’s AEK Athens to the group stage of the 2020-2021 Europa League.