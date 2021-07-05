Taylor eyeing ODI glory after T20 series sweep

Having swept the three-match T20I series against Pakistan women 3-0, West Indies women’s skipper Stafanie Taylor has her eyes set on dominating the five-game, One-Day International (ODI) series against the same opponents, bowling off at 9.30 a.m. tomorrow at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
Taylor said the T20 series sweep was a confidence booster for her team after a long period out of competition due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The WI women skipper made sure the hosts completed the series on a high, bagging a hat-trick in an overall four-wicket haul with the ball before belting an unbeaten 43 with the bat.
Taylor was pleased to be able to deliver with the bat and ball in the win, but she insisted that her focus was on helping the team to another win. Asked about her hat-trick ball, Taylor said: “I wasn’t thinking wicket to be honest.”
The off-break bowler finished with four wickets for 17 runs from 3.4 overs and her hat-trick came in the final over of the Pakistan innings.
“We knew that restricting runs was the goal because we knew that the wicket would be hard to bat on coming down to the end,” Taylor reasoned.
Having dismissed Pakistan for 102, Taylor was called on again with the bat after the hosts lost three wickets in the first two overs of the chase. “I would not say we panicked, but I knew that today was the day I had to step up,” she said.
And she did exactly that, top-scoring with an unbeaten 43 off 41 balls to ensure her team got over the line. “The first two games didn’t go how I would have liked and I thought that once I got in, I know I could go big, and that was my plan,” she explained.
“It feels good (to win a series in a dominating fashion). We know we have been out of touch. We lost in England but it is a good feeling to come back and win and doing it with a 3-0 margin.
This is a great confidence booster going into the 50-over series and hopefully we can have a 5-0 in that series,” she concluded.