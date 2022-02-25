Taylor: It’ll be a tough tourney

“All teams are going to be tough.”
As they gear up for their first match of the ICC Women’s World Cup against hosts New Zealand next Thursday, the West Indies women are bracing for a tough battle. However, WI skipper Stafanie Taylor believes they are in a good place and are ready to up their game.
Taylor, speaking to the media on Thursday night, said her players are excited to open the tournament against the “White Ferns” and that they will be looking to get one over the hosts and start the tournament on a high.
“I think all the teams are going to be tough. Some of the teams we haven’t played in awhile and we haven’t seen them, but we are not underestimating any team so we just have to go out there and play hard cricket,” Taylor told the media.
About facing up to the hosts in their opener, Taylor said: “We are pretty excited about that. Probably you wouldn’t want to play the hosts in the first game but it is what it is. But I think for us, we just have to go out there and play to the best of our ability. We have seen New Zealand doing pretty well. We’ve had a lot of cricket to look at so hopefully we could get one over them.”
In terms of the team’s build-up to the World Cup, Taylor said: “We recently went to South Africa to further our preparations before coming here and I believe that we’re in a good place. Any team starting first, you really want to start well, but we are trying to focus on us and nothing else. We know what we need to do so we just have to go out there and do the best we can.”
West Indies women squad:
Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams. Travelling reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow.