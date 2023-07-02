Taylor leads WI women to series-clinching win

Unbeaten half-centuries from compatriots Stafanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry topped an undefeated 95 from Ireland Women opener Gaby Kelly and enabled West Indies women to formalise a six-wicket win in the third One-day International on Saturday night in St Lucia.
Taylor, the former captain, led the way with 79 not out, and Henry supported with 63 not out, and the Caribbean side successfully chased 204 for victory in the day-night contest at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (DSCG).
The two Jamaicans settled the nerves in the camp of the West Indies Women when they shared an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 110 after the Caribbean side stumbled to 94 for four in the 25th over.
Taylor hit six fours, including the winning boundary, in her 105-ball innings to earn the Player-of-the-Match award, and Henry struck five fours in her 55-ball knock, and the Caribbean side crossed the finish line with 53 balls remaining.
The result meant West Indies Women won the three-match series 2-0, after they won the first ODI by 58 runs this past Monday at the same venue, where the second ODI ended in a no-result two days later.
The Caribbean side also earned two more points in the ICC Women’s Championship towards direct qualification for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 India, and they are now fifth in the standings with seven points from nine matches.
The two sides will now contest three Twenty20 Internationals on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at the DSCG.
Earlier, leg-spinner Afy Fletcher inspired West Indies women in the field with a spell of three for 37 from her allotted 10 overs after Ireland women chose to bat and were bowled out for 203 in their allocation of 50 overs.
Pacer Shamilia Connell and Cherry-Ann Fraser, and left-arm spinner Qiana Joseph supported with two wickets apiece, but Kelly defied the attack of the Caribbean side and carried her bat in an innings that was decorated with only eight fours from 121 balls.
West Indies had Ireland on the rack on 153 for eight in the 40th over, but Cara Murray came to the crease and made 19 in a ninth-wicket stand of 50 with Kelly that extended the innings of the visitors.
IRELAND WOMEN 203 off 50 overs (Gaby Lewis 95 not out, Ava Canning 20; Afy Fletcher 3-37, Shamilia Connell 2-16, Cherry-Ann Fraser 2-20, Qiana Joseph 2-34) vs WEST INDIES WOMEN 204 for four off 41.1 overs (Stafanie Taylor 79 not out, Chinelle Henry 53 not out; Aimee Maguire 2-54).