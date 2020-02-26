Kayla Taylor

PRO CONTRACT: T&T’s Kayla Taylor

Kaylor Taylor, the former national Under-17 midfielder, will be joining two senior Trinidad and Tobago teammates in Iceland this season.

National women’s team captain Karyn Forbes and Victoria Swift have both signed on for a second season with Fjardabyggd/Höttur/Leiknir, a club competing in the Icelandic women’s top flight.

Forbes, who was named on the league’s All-Stars team and fellow midfielder Swift both enjoyed a good first season in Iceland, paving the way for Taylor who played with local champions Club Sando last season.

Yalor is also a senior national team player.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Series lost

Series lost

Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis belted hundreds as an uninspired West Indies suffered thei…

Sloppy WI women beaten

Sloppy WI women beaten

Sloppy West Indies lost to Pakistan for only the second time in Twenty20 Internationals when…

Struggling T&T down Caymans 2-0

Struggling T&T down Caymans 2-0

Second-half goals by midfielder Maria Frances-Serrant and captain Afiyah “Pumpkin” Cornwall have earned Trinidad and Tobago their second consecutive victory at the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under 20 Championship in the Dominican Republic, guaranteeing their passage into the second round.