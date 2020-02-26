Kaylor Taylor, the former national Under-17 midfielder, will be joining two senior Trinidad and Tobago teammates in Iceland this season.
National women’s team captain Karyn Forbes and Victoria Swift have both signed on for a second season with Fjardabyggd/Höttur/Leiknir, a club competing in the Icelandic women’s top flight.
Forbes, who was named on the league’s All-Stars team and fellow midfielder Swift both enjoyed a good first season in Iceland, paving the way for Taylor who played with local champions Club Sando last season.
Yalor is also a senior national team player.