Taylor returns for ICC qualifiers

The regional selectors have named a 15-member squad for West Indies women’s campaign in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe from November 21 to December 5.
Regular captain Stafanie Taylor has returned to lead the unit which will first head to Karachi for a three-match One-Day International series against Pakistan from November 8-14 before travelling to Zimbabwe.
West Indies women have also been lifted by the return of strokemaker Shemaine Campbelle, who has been kept out of action by injury for over a year. The 29-year-old right-hander joins a squad which features the experience of all-rounder Deandra Dottin and off-spinning vice-captain Anisa Mohammed, along with opener Hayley Matthews and fast bowler Shamilia Connell.
Commenting on the team, lead selector Ann Browne-John said: “The upcoming Pakistan series and World Cup qualifiers are crucial as the team works towards participation in the Cricket World Cup in 2022,” said Browne-John.
“It is important to note that Shemaine Campbelle is once again fit and available after being away through injury. She is one of the senior players and has shown herself to be one of the premier wicketkeepers in the world. She scored runs in the practice match since her return.”
Browne-John added: “The captain Stafanie Taylor who missed the South Africa Series is also back which also serves to strengthen both the batting and bowling. The squad has a mix of senior and developing players and particular mention must be made of two young players, Qiana Joseph and Rashada Williams, who had very encouraging series against South Africa and hopefully they will go from strength to strength.”
The West Indies women are due to arrive in Pakistan on Monday for three ODIs to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. They then travel directly to Zimbabwe after the ODI series for the ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier.
The regional side will be one of ten teams, along with Pakistan, aiming to secure one of three qualifying places for the World Cup in New Zealand in February 2022. The West Indies women last toured Pakistan in January 2019 for three T20Is in Karachi.
SQUAD: Stafanie Taylor (Captain), Anisa Mohammed (Vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams. Travelling reserves — Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Karishma Ramharack.