KAYLA TAYLOR, the Trinidad and Tobago women’s national team striker, scored the lone item as Club Sando edged St Augustine FC 1-0 win in Ascension Women League Football (WoLF) at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium Training Field, Marabella.
Also in winners’ row over a rainy weekend were Terminix LA Rangers, QPCC Women and Tobago Chicas, while the match between Defence Force and North Coast was cancelled due to the North Coast road being impassable.
In Diego Martin, Jessica Harrigan scored two goals as Queen’s Park bounced back to winning ways with a 6-1 victory over Diego Martin Central at Patna/River Estate Ground, Patna. The Parkites led 3-0 at the half.
Meanwhile, Afiya Cornwall scored twice as Terminix LA Rangers defeated Trincity Nationals 3-1 at the Eddie Hart Savannah, Tacarigua. Forward Laurelle Theodore gave Rangers a first half lead, which Cornwall doubled, as Rangers went in with a 2-0 lead at the break. Cornwall also scored in the second half.
In Tobago, Tobago Chicas shut out Jewels FC 4-0 at the Plymouth Recreation Ground, with J’elisha Alexander and Jalia Martin each netting a brace.