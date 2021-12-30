Taylor to retire from international cricket at end of the home season

New Zealand batter Ross Taylor has announced he will retire from international cricket at the end of the home season.
The 37-year-old will leave the Test arena after the upcoming home series against Bangladesh and then bow out entirely from Black Caps duty following ODIs against Australia and the Netherlands in 2022.
Taylor is New Zealand’s record run-scorer in both Test cricket and one-day internationals (ODIs). The right-hander has racked up 7,584 runs in his 110 Test matches to date, while he has also amassed 8,581 runs in 233 ODIs.
Taylor, who made his ODI debut in 2006 and Test debut the following year, said in a statement: “It’s been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have.
“It’s been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right.”
Taylor struck the winning runs as New Zealand beat India to claim the inaugural World Test Championship title at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton in June.
New Zealand begin their two-match home series against Bangladesh in Mount Maunganui on New Year’s Day before the second Test starts in Christchurch on January 9. Taylor will continue to play for his provincial side Central Districts until the end of the season before making a call on his future in domestic cricket.