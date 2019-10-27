THREE teams scored for the second time when the Office of the Prime Minister’s Super League A Volleyball Tournament continued Saturday at Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.

After brushing aside Toco Youths in three straight sets in the first match of the tournament on Tuesday night, the women from West Side Stars defeated La Cura Sport 25-22, 22-25, 25-8, 25-13 in the first of a bumper six-match programme. La Cura had also lost the night before when they began their campaign at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. Meanwhile, Glamorgan followed up their 28-26, 25-17, 25-18 triumph with a 27-25, 25-19, 25-14 victory over Big SEPoS (South East Port of Spain) in Saturday’s second match.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘PURE POLITICS’

‘PURE POLITICS’

Legendary former West Indies captain, Sir Vivian Richards, has endorsed Kieron Pollard’s appointment as white-ball skipper and believes “politics with the last regime” prevented the Trinidadian from assuming the position sooner.

Dalla Costa beaten in ‘Subway’

IT does not happen very often but it did yesterday when Kale Dalla Costa was beaten on the penultimate day of the first phase of the Subway Junior Tennis Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval. The ten-year-old went down 6-3, 7-6 (8/6) to Tim Pasea in their battle for a place in this morning’s Under-14 semi-finals.

3 teams win again in Super League v/ball

THREE teams scored for the second time when the Office of the Prime Minister’s Super League A Volleyball Tournament continued Saturday at Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.

Smith, Savory named in Jaguars squad

Smith, Savory named in Jaguars squad

Fast bowler Nial Smith has been called up for his regional domestic 50-over debut while all-rounder Jonathan Foo has returned following a near two-year break, in a strong Guyana Jaguars squad for next month’s Super50. The 23-year-old Smith was the leading bowler in the local 50-overs competition while Foo, 29, scored over 300 runs to force the hands of selectors.

Red ball rarity

Red ball rarity

So Queen’s Park Oval gets a Test match next year against South Africa. Yet many of those self-proclaimed “purists,” who constantly crow about the traditional format being the only “real” cricket, will not even bother to attend the fixture scheduled for July 23-27.