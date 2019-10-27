3 teams win again in Super League v/ball

THREE teams scored for the second time when the Office of the Prime Minister’s Super League A Volleyball Tournament continued Saturday at Central Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Chaguanas.
After brushing aside Toco Youths in three straight sets in the first match of the tournament on Tuesday night, the women from West Side Stars defeated La Cura Sport 25-22, 22-25, 25-8, 25-13 in the first of a bumper six-match programme. La Cura had also lost the night before when they began their campaign at Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Tacarigua. Meanwhile, Glamorgan followed up their 28-26, 25-17, 25-18 triumph with a 27-25, 25-19, 25-14 victory over Big SEPoS (South East Port of Spain) in Saturday’s second match.