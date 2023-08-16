CHLOE FRASER became the youngest national singles champion in over a decade as Imani Edwards-Taylor’s unenviable record in consecutive major finals continued Tuesday night, at Dr Joao Havelange Centre Of Excellence, Macoya.
After all the other rounds were contested at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on Sunday, Fraser won the battle of teenagers 11-4, 6-11, 11-9, 11-9 for the women’s singles trophy in the National Table Tennis Championships.
The 14-year-old is the youngest to lift a singles trophy in the country’s most prestigious tournament since Brittany Joseph did the trick in 2012.
However, Fraser is around four months shy from turning 15, while the country’s former top-ranked player had very recently celebrated her 14th birthday when she negotiated a much tougher draw for the first of many major crowns.
The final only came to life in the latter stages of the third game as Edwards-Taylor, who had lost the last seven points of the first, saved four straight game points from 10-5 down before coming up just short.
The fourth game was even more dramatic as the southpaw rattled off five straight from 8-1 down, and three straight from 10-7 down before the bitter end came when she missed a forehand crash.
On Sunday night, Edwards-Taylor had become the first player to reach the final of a fifth straight major tournament and she was forced to settle for her fifth silver medal.
The 18-year-old probably should have won her first three title matches.
Edwards-Taylor held two consecutive match points against her aunt Aleena Edwards in the final of the Silver Bowl Championships at this time last year, and was up two games and 10-7 in the third when they met in the final of “Nationals” in November.
The Queen’s Park Cricket Club player failed to convert a match point in the fourth game before going down to Ambika Sitram in the deciding fifth game of the final of the Classified Championships in mid-April.
This year’s edition of “Silver Bowl” took place in early June and Edwards-Taylor, who had lost to Priyanka Khellawan in both the Under-18 and 21 finals a few weeks earlier, was beaten for the title in four games. Her conqueror Edwards had commitments abroad and was unable to go after her 13th title in “Nationals.”
Edwards-Taylor had defeated Sitram in another dramatic clash 11-2, 2-11, 14-16, 11-3, 11-6 in Sunday night’s semifinals, while title favourite Fraser denied Linda Partap-Boodhan—the player who lost to Joseph in the 2012 final—10-12, 11-5, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 for the other place in the final.
The Smalta Crusaders player, who had let Edwards off the hook in the final game of last year’s “Silver Bowl” semis when she was last here, had crushed Jordan Thong 11-4, 11-5, 11-3 in the battle of the France-based players in the quarter-finals.
It had also been one-way traffic (11-4, 11-7, 11-3) when they met earlier in the Under-15 semis, and Fraser went on to overwhelm Partap-Boodhan’s daughter, Lyllana 11-3, 11-5, 11-2 for the title.
Fifteen-year-old Thong got into the last eight of the open event by stunning former three-time Caribbean U-13 champ Khellawan 8-11, 11-7, 11-8, 6-11, 11-4 in the first round. The tournament concludes with the semis and finals of the team events, from 6 p.m. today.