Telling our stories

Most of you won’t ever have heard of Anthony Johnson.
That’s Anthony Johnson the former cricketer from San Juan, not the American actor or the NBA basketball player or any other Anthony Johnson thrown up by a Google search.
I met “Cheetah” (he got that nickname from his measured, bow-legged gait) this past Saturday in the family business place and in between sorting out his list of electrical wiring items, he reminded me about the time in 1986 when he scored centuries on three consecutive weekends for the Curepe-based Riversdale club.
He also promised me access to his collection of newspaper article clippings and pictures from his exploits as a batsman and behind the stumps – he once had nine wicketkeeping dismissals in a limited-over match at Fatima College ground in 1977 – while reiterating his regular message to me over the past few years that there should be some sort of archive housing the achievements of sporting personalities at all levels from the San Juan and environs area.
What I got from “Cheetah,” who was also a better-than-average footballer and gave yeoman service as a volunteer coach in that discipline for a few years in our coaching academy in Aranjuez, was a kind of sadness that hardly anyone knows anything about what he accomplished in his sporting prime and that his time on this earth would soon pass without any proper record anywhere of his contribution to the local sporting landscape.
Of course the same can be said of hundreds if not thousands of similarly unheralded personalities from Charlotteville to Icacos, individuals whose performances are legendary, but only to a fast-disappearing few who were there to see those feats with their own eyes.
Look, it’s entirely unrealistic to think we can have anything resembling a reasonably decent archive of community sports achievers when we don’t even chronicle our premier world-beating performers properly.
And when there is something done, like the autobiography by former national footballer and coach Everald “Gally” Cummings a couple years ago, it’s because the personality involved is desperate to tell his or her own story after, as they see it, decades of misconstrued perspectives and flagrant misrepresentations.
Better educated persons than myself are qualified to give a proper answer but I often wonder if our colonial experience and the colonial mindset, which remains distressingly strong almost 60 years after independence, explain our preoccupation with the external and at the same time our general disinterest, even outright disdain, for the internal.
Whatever the cause, the evidence is here for all to see that we really have no interest as a nation, not just the narrow-minded politicians who deserve all the bashing they can get for many other reasons, in prioritising our own genuine historical experience as distinct from the warped myopic version which ensures that we remain intellectually and emotionally tethered to countries which built vast empires through centuries of free labour, free land and free resources all around the world.
When I read Vaneisa Baksh’s commendation in the “Saturday Express” of the work of English academic David Woodhouse’s comprehensive account of the turbulent England cricket tour of the West Indies in 1954 — Who Only Cricket Know — Hutton’s Men in the West Indies 1953/54 — it only deepened my sense of shame at never even attempting to properly read this apparently excellent book — it was selected by Wisden as their “Book of the Year” for 2021 — when he had forwarded me an advance copy by email at the end of last year.
In a brief interview with him on Morning Edition on TV6 last week it became apparent just how much research had gone into the work and how much time and effort was spent trying as best as possible to get a balanced perspective on a campaign which the writer describes as second only to the infamous “Bodyline” campaign in Australia in 1932/33 as the most controversial cricket tour undertaken by England.
Obviously the question will be asked as to why we don’t see the same depth and quality of work on the local or Caribbean sporting landscape. I would venture to suggest that, certainly in this society, we don’t value ourselves, our stories and our experiences and therefore consider endeavours in that area undeserving of any proper compensation or resources to make the effort meaningful.
Getting back to Anthony Johnson and the San Juan experience from whence this journey began, I recall my older daughter once noticing a building along El Socorro Road with the date “1949” and observing that it should be acquired by the State and converted into a museum housing the historical record of the area.
Would we see value in something like that though? Will we ever properly appreciate our own and therefore see value in something like “Cheetah’s” purple patch in 1986?