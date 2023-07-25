TEMPERED ENTHUSIASM

Enthusiasm will be tempered as the West Indies head into tomorrow’s first One-Day International against India, in the three-match series, at Kensington Oval in Barbados.
Following West Indies’ recent failure to qualify for the 50-over World Cup, former Trinidad and Tobago cricketer Andre Lawrence and former Cricket West Indies director Baldath Mahabir do not expect the home team’s fortunes to change overnight even with the return of Shimron Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas.
Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder were both unavailable for the ODIs while Akeal Hosein was left out of the team.
“I think this is a team just came back from Zimbabwe and I think they are going to be playing to get themselves back into shape again. Expectations have dropped for the West Indies team and we are now just hopeful they can compete against India,” said Lawrence.
Meanwhile, Mahabir said it would not matter who is picked; the results will be the same.
“I think ODIs are where our stats are the weakest. We failed to come out of the qualifiers and that was against weaker teams. So we failed to qualify for the World Cup and given the recent performances of the team, I don’t think we can hope to do better coming up against a top team like India,” Mahabir reasoned.
“I am a little bit battered and shattered by the recent failure to qualify
for the World Cup and I don’t really know if this is a team that is rebuilding. I don’t know what this represents but I would like to see a building up for the new cycle,” he continued.
“It is interesting to see Hetmyer and Oshane Thomas and Gudakesh Motie back in the team. My big take is that we have to take a closer look at our cricket and maybe look at T20 as the entry point. Then we can look at good players in white-ball arena with a view to making them good red-ball players,” he added.
“A macro plan is needed to link the three formats to get our cricket going forward. Teams are picked in isolation without a long term plan and I think a bigger plan for our cricket is needed,” Mahabir argued.
Lawrence had concerns about the fitness of the incoming players but doesn’t expect a lot more changes to the team going forward. “We’ve been down this road before and we have certain players and we ask the question do they want to commit to West Indies cricket.
“I can’t answer that. They don’t take part in the regional tournament and now they want to play. I know there is a fitness standard; have they passed it? I have serious concerns about the inclusion of these players,” said Lawrence.
“But franchise cricket is simply taking over the world and the temptation to go after quick dollars is definitely something that players will lean towards and West Indies cricket suffer most because our talent pool is significantly smaller than those around the world.
“We have a very small talent pool, that will make if much harder for West Indies to pull from, to get three strong teams to compete at the highest level,” Lawrence explained.
“I think some of the changes were forced due to the unavailability of Pooran and Holder and some players did not cut it and also there was the availability of players coming back from injuries. I expected a number of changes but not a whole lot more. I think they need a core group of players to work with for the improvement of our white-ball cricket,” he added.
Speaking about Hosein failing to make the team, Lawrence said: “It is sad to see the exclusion of Akeal. He is an improving cricketer and is in high demand internationally and I don’t buy that you are looking for variety in your bowling attack. If two left arm spinners are part of the best team then so be it,” Lawrence added.
Mahabir said: “If he was available and was dropped, that would be a surprise but at the same time Motie is not a bad a player and he was out of cricket for a while so maybe they want to give him a chance and that is what it is like when you have two good players to choose from. I don’t think Hosein could take that as a huge negative.”