Ten wickets for Charles in trial

Bryan Charles grabbed ten wickets as the Red Force four-day practice match against at Gilbert Park in California ended in a draw yesterday.
The off-spinner grabbed five for 32 in the first innings to help dismiss the Joshua Da Silva XI for 145.
He then came back with figures of five for 63 to dismiss Da Silva’s team for 233 the second time around.
Having made 260 in their first turn in the middle, Khan’s team was set a modest 119 to win and were 98 for five yesterday when the match was called off.
Coach David Furlonge confirmed that they opted to end the match in a draw yesterday with the teams not coming back today to complete the chase.
Summarised scores:
Da Silva XI 145 (Keagan Simmons 57; Bryan Charles 5/32) & 233 (Yannic Cariah 63, Jason Mohammed 31, Jyd Goolie 27, Khary Pierre 24; Bryan Charles 5/63, Ricky Jaipaul 3/83) vs Khan XI 260 & 98-5 (Jeremy Solozano 44, Kirstan Kallicharan 34; Anderson Phillip 2/9, Jayden Seales 2/19).
Match Drawn