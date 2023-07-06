Ten-year-old cops 5k

Ten-year-old distance running standout, Chennai Moore continued her winning ways on the weekend when she won the Caricom 5k road race staged at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain.
Moore was first across the line on the ladies side in an impressive 22 minutes and four seconds, a performance which also saw her place 11th overall.
Moore won the race over her more experienced counterparts, with April Francis placing second. Among the men, Isaiah Alder who is just 14, was the winner in 18 minutes and 13 seconds, more than a minute faster than second place Mikael Serrette. Before the 5k on Saturday, the inaugural 1km race for 12 and under children was staged. A downpour just before the start of the 1km race forced the organisers to move the course from inside the Savannah to the road. Musab Charles and Arya Joseph were the boys and girls winners respectively.
On Sunday, the action shifted to Chaguaramas where Trinidad and Tobago’s Nicholas Romany proved his distance running prowess when he won the 10k race and led a T&T sweep for the top places on the men’s side.
Romany crossed the line first in an impressive time of 32 minutes and 55 seconds, beating 2022 champion Marlon Nicholson of Guyana who finished 4th overall.
On the ladies side, 17-year-old Guyanese, Attoya Harvey, powered her way to victory in just under 42 minutes upsetting T&T’s Samantha Shulka who finished second. Defending champion Jozanne Harris of Jamaica was fourth.
Results
Sunday Caricom 10km
Men
1.Nicholas Romany (TTO) 32:55, 2. Donnell Francis (TT0) 33:10, 3. Tafari Waldron (TTO) 33:12
Women
1. Attoya Harvey (GUY) 41:58, 2. Samantha Shukla (TTO) 43:21, 3. Laura Lynn Limery (STL) 44:54
CARICOM 5km
Men
1. Isaiah Alder 18:13, 2. Mikael Serrette 19:17, 3. David Rampersad 20:12.
Women
1. Chennai Moore 22:04, 2. April Francis 22:43, 3. Juliette John Sambrano 23:36
CARICOM 1km
Boys:
1. Musab Charles 5:37, 2. Kasen McGhee 5:40, 3. Khayri McGhee 6:10
Girls
1. Arya Joseph 5:53, 2. Hanna-Janae Rampersad 7:17, 3. Aziza Williams 8:00