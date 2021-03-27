Sachin Tendulkar

LEGENDS: File photo from July 14, 2019 shows Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, left, and West Indies great Brian Lara ahead of the start of the 2019 Cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Sachin Tendulkar has confirmed he has contracted coronavirus as infections continue to surge in India, the world’s second-most populated country.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 next month, retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

He returned to the crease recently as captain of the India Legends team in a promotional event called the Road Safety World Series in Raipur, in the state of Chhattisgarh.

“I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay,” Tendulkar said on Twitter. “However, I have tested positive today following mild symptoms.”

“All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and I am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors.”

India yesterday reported 62,258 new infections, its highest since October, taking its tally to 11.9 million with the death toll rising by 291 to stand at 161,240.

Tendulkar lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in cases.

Maharashtra has seen infections rising steadily and recorded an all-time high of 36,902 new cases on Friday with India’s commercial capital Mumbai also reporting a high of 5,515 cases.

The state government has announced a night curfew from today to stem the spread of the virus, while authorities could also impose local lockdowns in some districts after informing people in advance.

