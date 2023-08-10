Teniel Campbell finished in the upper half of the field in the Elite Women’s time trial at the UCI Cycling World Championships yesterday.
Team TTO’s Campbell, the Caribbean’s leading female road racer, finished 21st out of 86 in the 36.2km event in Stirling, Scotland.
Campbell covered the course in 50 minutes, 12.45 seconds, with only three riders from the Pan American region finishing ahead of her. One of them was American Chloe Dygert, who was the overall winner in 46 minutes, 59.80 seconds. The other two Pan Am riders were Amber Neben of the USA (eighth) and Canada’s Olivia Baril (19th).
Grace Brown of Australia was second in 47:05.47 and Austria’s Christina Schweinberger was third in 48.12.75.
Campbell went to the World Championships following her historic first appearance at the Tour De France Femmes last month. She placed 51st in the stage eight time trial there. On Sunday, she is expected to go again in the road race.