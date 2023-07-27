Trinidad and Toabgo pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell had her best performance at the Tour De France Femmes yesterday, finishing 70th in Stage Five to improve her overall ranking to 112th.
The 25-year-old Campbell is the first female rider from the Caribbean to compete in the female version of the Tour De France and she is representing Australian pro road team Team Jayco Alula.
Meanwhile, Ricarda Bauernfeind became the youngest stage winner at the Tour de France Femmes with a breakaway victory in stage five.
The 23-year-old German powered away in the closing stages of the 126.5km sprint from Onet le Chateau to Albi to finish 22 seconds ahead of her rivals.
The win was Canyon-SRAM’s first on this year’s Tour.
Marlen Reusser of SD Worx outsprinted Movistar’s Lippert to take second place.
Lorena Wiebes had been a favourite for the stage win but she left the Tour at the start of the day because of stomach issues.
Overall leader Lotte Kopecky finished fourth, 32 seconds behind Bauernfeind.
“To be honest, I still can’t believe it. It’s incredible,” Bauernfeind said, when asked about becoming the youngest stage winner.
“I had the support of my team-mates, the cars behind and everyone helped and supported me. It was just an incredible team ride.
“My team-mates did such a fantastic job, and then it was up to me. I attacked and it worked out.”