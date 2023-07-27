Trinidad and Toabgo pro road cyclist Teniel Campbell had her best performance at the Tour De France Femmes yesterday, finishing 70th in Stage Five to improve her overall ranking to 112th.

The 25-year-old Campbell is the first female rider from the Caribbean to compete in the female version of the Tour De France and she is representing Australian pro road team Team Jayco Alula.

Meanwhile, Ricarda Bauernfeind became the youngest stage winner at the Tour de France Femmes with a breakaway victory in stage five.

The 23-year-old German powered away in the closing stages of the 126.5km sprint from Onet le Chateau to Albi to finish 22 seconds ahead of her rivals.

The win was Canyon-SRAM’s first on this year’s Tour.

Marlen Reusser of SD Worx outsprinted Movistar’s Lippert to take second place.

Lorena Wiebes had been a favourite for the stage win but she left the Tour at the start of the day because of stomach issues.

Overall leader Lotte Kopecky finished fourth, 32 seconds behind Bauernfeind.

“To be honest, I still can’t believe it. It’s incredible,” Bauernfeind said, when asked about becoming the youngest stage winner.

“I had the support of my team-mates, the cars behind and everyone helped and supported me. It was just an incredible team ride.

“My team-mates did such a fantastic job, and then it was up to me. I attacked and it worked out.”

WINDIES SMASHED AGAIN

WINDIES SMASHED AGAIN

West Indies sunk to a demoralising five-wicket defeat against India in the first One-Day International yesterday in Barbados after left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja demolished their batting.

The Caribbean side’s struggles in the format continued when Kuldeep ended with the flattering figures of four for six from three overs and Jadeja supported with three for 37 from six overs, and they were dismissed for 114 in 23 overs after they were sent into bat.

U-19s crash to another defeat

THE Trinidad and Tobago men’s Under-19 cricket team fell to a five-wicket defeat against Guyana in their Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-19 three-day Championship match at Sion Hill Playing Field in St Vincent, yesterday.

T&T men join women in CAZOVA semi-finals

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s men joined their women in the semi-finals of the Caribbean Zonal Volleyball Association (CAZOVA) Championship Wednesday night in Suriname.

There was the possibility of the three-time champions finishing fourth and last in Group B and not advancing to the knockout stage with defeat in their final round-robin match.

Hoerman Cup men now 2nd

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s Hoerman Cup men have moved up but still trail Puerto Rico after the second day of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort in Lowlands, Tobago, yesterday.

Puerto Rico’s men currently lead the competition after finishing Day Two with a six-stroke lead over T&T, who finished six over par.

Bassarath confident of good crowd for 3rd ODI

Bassarath confident of good crowd for 3rd ODI

TRINIDAD and Tobago Cricket Board president Azim Bassarath said that everything is in place for the Trinidad leg of the white-ball series between West Indies and India next week and is expecting a big turnout at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba despite the disappointing news that hometown player Nicholas Pooran had made himself unavailable for the three-match ODI series.

Bain, Walker battle for two RBC titles

Bain, Walker battle for two RBC titles

SHILOH WALKER and Makeda Bain will contest two singles finals when the curtain falls on the RBC Tobago Junior Tennis Championships today at Shaw Park.

The two will be on opposite sides of the net in the Under-16 title match after posting straight-set wins yesterday.