Tennis girls, boys play for 5th, 9th

TRINIDAD and Tobago’s girls will be playing for fifth place and the boys will attempt to secure ninth spot when the curtain falls on the North, Central America and Caribbean pre-qualifying tournament for the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup today in the Dominican Republic.
The girls came very close to getting into the bronze medal match in the Junior Billie Jean Cup (formerly Junior Fed Cup) competition, but after splitting the two singles matches against Costa Rica, Jordane Dookie and Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph failed to take advantage of a 4-1 first-set triumph in doubles and were edged 4-0, 10/7 on Wednesday night.
As a result, the Costa Ricans ended up second in Group A and will oppose Group B runners-up Puerto Rico for the bronze medal today.
The day after marching past the Bahamas, the T&T trio notched their second 3-0 when they overwhelmed St Lucia yesterday to place third in the group and set up a meeting with El Salvador today for fifth place in the 11-team competition.
And as was the case against Bahamas, top player Dookie, who had stunned Costa Rican No. 1 Lucia Gallego, won in singles and doubles.
After crushing Lyana Paul 6-0, 6-0 to give T&T and unassailable 2-0 lead, last year’s Junior Player of the Year and Daniel-Joseph completed the sweep with a commanding 6-0, 6-3 triumph in doubles.
Cameron Wong got the ball rolling by defeating Jessica Eudovic 7-6 (11/9), 6-4 in a match which had started since Sunday but was interrupted by rain and the fixture was eventually pushed back from first to last.
T&T boys have won both fixtures 3-0 in the playoff for ninth through 14th places and will finish the Junior Davis Cup in ninth with a victory over Barbados today.
After edging Ilye Martinez 6-4, 4-6, 11/9 for an unassailable 2-0 lead over Aruba, Tobagonian Jaylon Chapman came back with the assistance of Alex Chin and they surrendered just two games in the doubles.
Beckham Sylvester had drawn first blood 6-3, 7-5, after being involved in two one-sided wins against the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) on Wednesday.
The former national 10 and under champion won the opening singles match 4-0, 4-1 and then came back with Chin’s help to complete the sweep by the exact score.
Chapman won the other match 5-4 (7/4), 4-0.
Hosts Dominican Republic will attempt to win both titles today. Their girls will oppose Guatemala and their boys will come up against Costa Rica in the finals.
Both champion teams will earn tickets to face Canada, Mexico and the United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next couple months.
The top two male and female teams from this tournament will advance to the last 16 and the main draw usually takes place in September