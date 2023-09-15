THE Tennis Patrons Academy will be attempting to court youngsters to “try a new sport” today at the Eddie Taylor Public Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair.
The sport that the country’s leading academy is referring to is tennis and the hope is to introduce it to children between the ages of four and 13 during a two-hour period, from 9 a.m.
Brydens, Chuck E Cheese and Subway will be there with giveaways and some of the participants will be offered a month’s free lessons.
“Patrons” is the oldest and biggest tennis academy in the country and the majority of the country’s leading players of at least the last quarter-century have learned to play the game at either of their two previous bases—PSA Grounds and the Trinidad Country Club.
The event is free and racquets will be provided. For further information call 759-9271.