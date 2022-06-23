Tennis returns to Racquet Centre today

TENNIS will return to the National Racquet Centre after an absence of almost 29 months today.
The trials to select the Trinidad and Tobago team for next month’s ITF (International Tennis Federation)/COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) Sub Region 4 12 and Under Development Championships will get going at 4 p.m. at the Tacarigua venue.
It will be the first sporting action at the Racquet Centre since the East Clubs Classified Tournament concluded at the start of February, 2020.
Covid-19 started to force shutdowns about six weeks after, and the Government used the home of badminton, table tennis and tennis to fight the pandemic until about two months ago.
This will be the third time in succession that T&T will host the “Development Championship”, which was not contested in the last two years because of Covid.
The competition will take place from July 15 to 23 and will kick off the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s “Summer Of Tennis”, which will also include three international junior tournaments in August.
All participating countries are allowed one female and one male team, but as hosts T&T are permitted two of each.
Ten boys and eight girls will be doing battle over the next third days for the six male and female spots.
Spearheading the list of girls is Abba Campbell-Smith, who has captured the Under-12 title in her last three tournaments.
After being successful in the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament in late November, the daughter of former Minister of Sport Darryl Smith was triumphant in the RBC Junior Tournament in April, and then went on complete the hat-trick the week after in a competition in Barbados.
The girls’ field also contains Tobagonian Makeda Bain and Madison Khan, who finished runner-up to Campbel-Smith in the Lease” and RBC tournaments respectively. respectively.
Annaleise Orr, the “Lease” ten and under champ, and Karissa and Lily Mohammed, daughters former national and Tranquillity Open champ Shenelle Mohammed will also be involved.
The boys’ favourite looks like Tobagonian Josiah Hills, the ten and under runner-up in last year’s Catch National Junior Championships and the Lease 12 and under champ.
Nirav Dougdeen, the RBC 12 and under champ, is also included as well as Lease 10 and under champ Zelig Williams, and Khan’s brother Christopher, the Lease 10 and under runner-up and RBC 12 and under runner-up.
Players will begin action in round-robin groups and there are only eight matches on today’s schedule.
GIRLS
GROUP 1 – A, Campbell-Smith, K. Mohammed, Cherdine Sylvester, Cyra Ramcharan.
GROUP 2 – M. Khan, M. Bain, L. Mohammed,
A, Orr.
BOYS
GROUP 1 – J. Hills, Darius Rahaman, Z. Williams, Oliver Harragin, Sanjay Ramcharitar.
GROUP 2 – N. Dougdeen, Alex Sharma, Jacob Jacelon, C. Khan, Jack Brown.