THE local tennis season is expected to serve off on Friday afternoon at National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.
The Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) has scheduled three-day trial events to select the 16 & under teams to represent the country in the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean Cup.
The North/Central America and the Caribbean pre-qualifying for both tournaments are expected to take place later in the month and only the winners will advance to do battle against the teams from Canada, Mexico and United States in the regional qualifying tournament in the next few months for two places each into the main draw in September.
The Junior Davis Cup is the competition for boys, while girls compete in the Junior Billie Jean Cup, which was known as the Junior Fed Cup until two years ago.
TATT has invited the top eight ranked male and female players in the country to participate in the trials for three places each and the list of acceptors should be known either today or tomorrow.
Jordane Dookie, nominated by TATT for both the junior and senior categories in the upcoming First Citizens Sports Awards for her achievements last year after being the first tennis player to capture the junior prize the year before, is expected to lead the way in the Junior Billie Jean Cup trials.
The list could also include Jaeda-Lee Daniel-Joseph, winner of the under-14 and 16 titles when the Catch National Junior Championships were last contested in 2021, and Cameron Wong, the under-18 runner-up in that tournament.
Kale Dalla Costa, TATT’s male junior nominee for the First Citizens Sports Awards for the last two years, is expected to spearhead the boys’ field, which could also include Zachery Byng, who captured the 16 & under title in the Sagicor Junior Tournament in the middle of last year.