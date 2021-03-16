Tennis to resume at Tacarigua

THE sport of tennis will return to the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, at the end of the month after an absence of more than a year with the Catch National Junior Championships.

The Government has been using the home of badminton, table tennis and tennis as a step-down facility for Coronavirus (Covid-19) patients since the pandemic started forcing shutdowns almost exactly a year ago.

However Hayden Mitchell, president of the Tennis Association of Trinidad and Tobago (TATT) recently received the green light to stage the country’s leading junior tournament in Tacarigua.

The last tournament to take place at the Racquet Centre, which contains eight outdoor and four indoor courts, was the East Clubs Classified Tournament last January.

“Catch” will not only be first one since, it will be the first to be hosted by TATT since the sport resumed after the shutdown in late October.

The first official tournament since the return was the Lease Operators Junior Tournament, and then the Tennis Patrons Academy went on to also stage the RBC Junior Tournament at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, in mid-December.

The Chetwynd Club Tournament, which took place over six weekends from late October, was the first open competition and the Promenade Club Tournament was contested in December.

The Tranquilllity Open was actually in progress when the sport went on hiatus in the middle of March last year, and the second half of the country’s leading clay-court competition took place two months ago.

Competition returned in the sister isle first in late July, and another leg of OMADA Centre – GSM Tennis Open Invitational Top 8 took place four months later.

The spotlight is still on the sister isle as the Crusoe Island Junior Tournament began over the weekend and will conclude later this week.

“Catch”, which will take place from March 27 until Good Friday (April 2), was actually the second tennis tournament cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

TATT had initially announced a postponement exactly a year ago today, a week after cancelling this country’s ITF (International Tennis Federation) Junior Tournament, scheduled for the week before “Catch” in early April.

It the first time since the international competition began over two decades ago that it was not staged, and with “Covid” still not behind us, it is not even on the calendar this year.

