THE first tennis competition in the country for this season will take place next weekend at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre.

The Duke’s Academy Tennis Open Tennis Tournament will be contested from Friday until next week Sunday and today is the last day for interested persons to enter.

It will be the first competition in the country since the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament and the Chetwynd Club Tournament concluded simultaneously at the end of November.

The RBC Junior Tournament was scheduled to take place as usual in the middle of December, but was postponed indefinitely because of rising cases of Covid-19.

The tennis season usually begins with the Tranquillity Open a couple weeks after Carnival, but last year’s edition did not take place as a result of the pandemic and there has been no word to date about this year’s. “Tranquil” is the country’s leading clay-court tournament and it inaugurated over a century ago.

There will be men’s and women’s singles and doubles as well as mixed doubles and veterans’ (over-45) singles events in next weekend’s tournament.

Duke’s Academy is owned by Akiel Duke, the 2019 “Tranquil” champ who captured the Division A singles and doubles titles in “Chetwynd”.

Vaughn Wilson, who beat the left-hander in all-Tobago 2020 “Tranquil” final, and Jovani Lewis are expected to come over from the sister isle to compete. Interested players can e-mail their entry forms to akielduke@g.mail.com and the draws will be made on Tuesday.

