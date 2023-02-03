TENSE FINISH

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge was pleased to see the fight shown by his players as they held on for a draw on the final day of their first-round West Indies Championship match against the Windward Islands Volcanoes, at the Grenada National Stadium, yesterday.
Half-centuries from Jason Mohammed (79 not out) and Tion Webster (58) saw the T&T side navigate over two full sessions after the Volcanoes declared their second innings at 425 for five in the first session.
Set an improbable victory target of 354, the Red Force lost early wickets and a few late ones, including Webster, before Mohammed battled with the T&T tail in fading light to ensure his team survived to stumps. The Red Force ended on 225 for seven, off 83 overs, when the umpires finally ended the game at approximately 5.35 p.m.
“It was good to see the fight form the fellas in the end there” Furlonge said after the game. The Red Force coach also noted that opener Keagan Simmons will come into the team for the injured Vikash Mohan, who suffered a split webbing while attempting a catch off the first ball of the match.
Opening batter, Mohan, making his debut, left the field after the first ball and never returned as T&T finished the game with a man short in both innings. Despite the early setback, the Red Force did well to score 315 in their first turn at the crease. However, 354 runs to get in about 2 1/2 sessions yesterday was never going to entice the visitors despite the batting-friendly conditions.
Using Uthman Muhammad as a makeshift opener in the second innings didn’t pay off, with the seamer falling in the second over, forcing skipper Darren Bravo to come to the middle earlier than had hoped.
The Red Force captain also fell in the first session, bowled by an in-swinger from Ryan John for 23. The pacer also sent back Jeremy Solozano (22) on the stroke of lunch, leaving the Red Force in a spot of bother at 55 for three.
Yannic Cariah and Mohammed tried to consolidate the innings after lunch but Cariah fell to Kavem Hodge with the score 93 for four. Webster then joined Mohammed and the pair took T&T close to the final hour of the game with Webster bringing up his second half-century of the match with consecutive fours off Hodge.
But John intervened again in the final session to remove Webster, who edged a delivery outside off-stump to wicketkeeper Tevyn Walcott. He struck five fours and two sixes for his 58, which came off 63 balls, and his dismissal gave the Volcanoes some hope of victory.
The hosts grew even more confident following the dismissals of Amir Jangoo and Terrance Hinds in quick succession, leaving T&T struggling at 217 for seven. However, Khary Pierre proved very capable with the bat in the end, joining Mohammed to see off the final overs of the second new ball to deny the Volcanoes full points.
Pierre was unbeaten on four (35 balls) and Mohammed had faced 201 deliveries when the game ended. T&T will now travel to Antigua for their second-round match against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes, bowling off on Wednesday.