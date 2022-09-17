TENSE TKR WIN

Asked to chase what seemed an unchallenging 117 runs for victory at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, the Knight riders turned what should have been a routine chase into a tense affair, losing six wickets before an Andre Russell boundary at the start of the20th and final over sealed a four-wicket win.
The victory took TKR into third place in the T20 competition, back ahead of the St Lucia Kings, who they face Sunday night, and defending champions, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. But it was a win without the panache to match the atmosphere in Tarouba.
“We got two wins on a trot but not as clinical as we’d want it to be,” TKR skipper Kieron Pollard noted in his post-match interview. For after Ravi Rampaul’s Man-of-the-Match bowling effort (4-0-19-4) had limited the Tallawahs to 166 for seven, the TKR batters failed to ramajay.
The loss of openers Nicholas Pooran and Tion Webster inside the first seven balls of the innings without a run on the scoreboard, set the tone for a muted run chase.
Colin Munro (40, 28 balls) and Tim Seifert (28, 31 balls) settled things down with their fourth wicket partnership of 67. But once they and Sunil Narine departed thanks to Imad Wasim (Munro), the ever-dangerous Mohammad Amir (Narine) and Migael Pretorius (Seifert), the tension kept rising.
Pollard’s dismissal as he swung Fabian Allen to deep midwicket didn’t calm things down. But the asking rate was never steep and in the end, Akeal Hosein (14 not out) and Russell (18 not out) got the job done.
Tallawahs captain Rovman Pollard was left to rue his side’s tame batting effort, not his choosing to take first strike.
On a pitch which made the batters work, the Tallawahs were undermined by the loss of Brandon King, Amir Jangoo, Powell himself and Raymon Reifer inside the first Powerplay.
The crowd was revved up by those wickets, shared between Akeal Hosein - who removed Jangoo off the last ball of the second over - and Rampaul, who had Brandon King caught by Narine in the third over and in the fifth, bowled Powell and had Reifer snicking to wicketkeeper Seifert.
Using all his variations and delivering them on a fuller length, Rampaul also later had Wasim caught at extra-cover by Pollard to complete easily his best effort of the season.
“Obviously he hasn’t been having the great tournament so far in terms of economy but we know what he can do and it’s just a matter of backing individuals at that point in time…We have selected him for a reason and he came out and showed his mettle again and his experience,” Pollard said of his trusted seamer afterwards.
Wasim’s wicket (95 for six) broke a sixth wicket stand of 58 with Fabian Allen that, while not stopping the party in Tarouba, took the Tallwahs closer to the 100 from the shambles of 22 for four.
Allen, left out of the West Indies T20 World Cup squad, reminded everyone of his all-round ability with a well-played 50 before he sent a catch to Pollard at long-off from Daryn Dupavillon’s bowling in the final over.
The Tallawahs knew they didn’t get enough. But they almost made their 116 work against TKR batters who nearly spoiled their own party.
Summarised scores:
Tallawahs 116-7, 20 overs (Fabian Allen 50; Ravi Rampaul 4/19)
Vs TKR 119-6, 19.1 overs (Colin Munro 40, Tim Seifert 28; Mohammad Amir 2/15)
---TKR won by four wickets.