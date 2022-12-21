TERMINIX La Horquetta Rangers Football Club was as busy off the field this weekend, as they usually are on it.
The local professional football club, 2022 Ascension Invitation Tournament football champions, held a series of event this weekend aimed at giving back to the community and those who have supported it.
Last Saturday, the team held its Children’s Christmas giveaway, in which kids from the La Horquetta area and environs were treated to toys and gifts.
La Horquetta Rangers also held it annual Christmas dinner, in which its players were gifted hampers, and the club also held a hamper giveaway for persons involved in football.