TERRIFIC TAYLOR

Stafanie Taylor showed the world yesterday that she is still very much a force to be reckoned with in world cricket.
Efficient again with the ball, she was also at her classy best with the bat, her unbeaten century (105) giving the West Indies women a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the first One-Day International at Coolidge.
The slash that wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz missed that went for four to end the match (WI 209-5) was about as crude as it got for Taylor yesterday. It was not indicative of the elegance of much of her strokeplay or the composure with which she shouldered the burden of carrying her team over the line.
Set 206 to win after she and Anisa Mohammed had limited the visitors to 205 for nine in their 50 overs, Taylor found herself having to be the Evo Stick glue the Windies innings needed. A modest total on a good pitch was sometimes made to look more challenging when Taylor’s teammates kept giving their wickets away.
Openers Hayley Matthews and Kyshona Kinght; Deandra Dottin, Kycia Knight and Chedean Nation will all feel they could have played better shots than the ones that brought their downfall. Taylor would have watched with some irritation as her players paid either for their impatience or lack of concentration.
So like so many times before, the skipper had to lead the way. And so she did, sharing stands of 33 with Kycia Knight, 46 with Dottin, 46 with Nation and 42 unbroken for the sixth wicket with the enterprising Britney Cooper (17, 21 balls).
Taylor’s hundred yesterday was her sixth in ODIs, but just her first in eight years. She has not been in world-beating form over the last 12 months-plus. But yesterday, the WI captain showed that she has perhaps returned to her best.
Whether piercing the off-side field for consecutive boundaries off slow left-armer Nashira Sandhu or chipping into another leftie, Sadia Iqbal, to clear the boundary down the ground, Taylor gathered her runs with an ease and a poise that was eye-catching.
Her 11 fours and two sixes stroked the life out of the Pakistanis. But the leg injury Taylor picked up towards the end would be a cause for concern to the Windies camp with the next match of five coming up tomorrow.
Earlier, Pakistan’s innings was held together by their lynchpin Nida Dar. Her steady 55 off 71 balls contained the only six of the innings, carted over the ropes on the leg side off Shakera Selman. However, Selman soon had the satisfaction of dismissing Dar, who, backing away, could only scoop a slower ball pitched wide of off-stump to the waiting Dottin at backward point.
Dar had put on 22 for the fourth wicket with Umaima Sohail, 32 for the fifth with Aliya Riaz, and 17 for the sixth with wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz, who was previously the “A” team captain. Her dismissal was crucial as the Pakistan batters struggled to dominate the accurate and clever bowling of off-spinners Mohammed (10-0-31-2) and Taylor (10-0-29-3).
Like Taylor, Mohammed has given fresh life to her already illustrious career during this Pakistan tour. Debutant seamer Caneisha Isaac must have been inspired watching her and skipper Stafanie, for the evidence so far is that these Windies women still very much need their senior pros.