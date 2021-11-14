TERRIFIC TAYLOR

JORDANE DOOKIE got her revenge and Zara Ghuran barely got home when the curtain fell on the Lease Operators Limited Junior Tournament, yesterday, at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

Dookie took down Ella Carrington 6-0, 7-5 to retain her 18 & under crown after being edged in a deciding “match tiebreak” when they clashed in the semifinals of the Inaugural UTR (Universal Tennis Ratings) Open a few weeks ago.