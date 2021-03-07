Test hopefuls go into action

Several of the outstanding performers in the recent Test series triumph in Bangladesh will be back in action on home soil. The occasion will be the “Best v Best” four-day match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, starting today. First ball daily is 10am.
The match will be played under the Test match regulations with a minimum of 90 overs per day as West Indies look to finetune their preparations for the two-Test series against the visiting Sri Lankans.
Kraigg Brathwaite, who led the team expertly in the two wins in Chattogram and Dhaka, and Rahkeem Cornwall, who bowled immaculately in both matches, are eager to continue the good work, and get even better. The upcoming Tests will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, which for Cornwall will be a childhood dream come true.
“We had a great series in Bangladesh and I’m looking forward to this upcoming series against Sri Lanka. To beat then on their home turf was great...we worked really hard to get those two wins. It’s a great feeling when you win! Test cricket is hard...and you feel a great deal of satisfaction and enjoyment when you get the best results,” Cornwall said.
“We have been putting in a lot of work in the nets as part of the preparation and this match, starting Monday with the ‘best v best’ will be the ideal kind of start we need. The energy is there and everyone backs their team-mates. Playing at home always feels good and with the chance to play my first Test in Antigua, once given the opportunity, will be something special. I will look to grab it with both hands...it is something I have been looking forward to for a very long time.”
Brathwaite was the mastermind behind the wins in Bangladesh. The first was a come-from-behind triumph by three wickets, followed ten days later by an equally impressive display as they won by 17 runs. Now, he is looking ahead to the home series with great expectations. The West Indies last Test series at home was against India in August to September, 2019.
“Going forward to the Sri Lanka series, it’s key or us to keep that same attitude we have in Bangladesh. That attitude started from the training and caried over into the games on the field. I thought how we got to the result was the keep, we have to maintain that discipline and that mindset. This ‘Best v Best’ game is something I’m really looking forward to. A number of the payers will be looking to get some good performances. It’s the right kind of preparations going into a Test series,” Brathwaite said.
“It will be an intense game. We have been putting in a lot of work ion the nets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium and once we keep the attitude of working towards our plans and we look forward to what is on the horizon, out first Test series on home soil in over a year. There is everything to play for.”
Jayden Seales and Imran Khan, two members of the successful Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad in the recent Super50 Cup have been called up to be part of the match.
Squad “A”: Kraigg Brathwite (captain), Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Derval Green, Keon Harding, Shimron Hetmyer, Kavem Hodge, Paul Palmer jr, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieran Powell, Preston McSween, Jayden Seales.
Squad “B”: Roston Chase (captain), Sunil Ambris, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, John Campbell, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Imran Khan, Marquino Mindley, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Nial Smith, Jomel Warrican.