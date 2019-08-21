Test of strength

West Indies return to the scene of their last triumph in Test cricket, hoping for a repeat as they take on India in the first match of their ICC Test Championship campaign.
The first Test of the MyTeam11 Test Series starts this morning at the Vivian Richards Cricket Ground where the Windies beat England by 10 wickets at the end of January on the way to a 2-1 series win.
That victory has raised hopes of a West Indies revival in the Test format and the series against India represents an opportunity to strengthen that conviction.
The series will also be the first opportunity for both teams to gather points in the new Test Championship. A single victory in the two-match rubber will earn the winners as many as 60 points, so success in Antigua will represent a significant step forward for Jason Holder’s team which will be seeking to make the most of home advantage.