THAT MAN, CARTER!

CRICKET WEST Indies lead selector Desmond Haynes is hopeful of Tagenarine Chanderpaul doing well, after the son of legendary former player Shivnarine Chanderpaul earned his maiden call-up to West Indies’ senior side.

Haynes and CWI director of cricket Jimmy Adams were addressing issues concerning selection of the team, for the upcoming Australia tour, via a virtual press briefing yesterday.

Haynes spoke of ‘Tage’ as a young man with very good technique against the new ball. “No better place to start your cricket career than Australia,” Haynes said. “I think that he has the ability to do it.”