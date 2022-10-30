THAT MAN, CARTER!

WITH just this week’s Indianapolis phase of the 2022 FINA Swimming World Cup (Short course) to come, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dylan Carter is the overall leader on the men’s money list and well on course for a US$112,000 first prize.
Last evening, the 26-year-old won the 50-metre butterfly final at the at Pan Am Sport Centre in Toronto, Canada. He has now gone back-to-back in securing triple gold at meets in Berlin, Germany, and Toronto, Canada. His lone blemish over the weekend was his fourth-placing in the 100m freestyle event.
Carter has tallied six wins in the series ahead of the concluding leg in Indianapolis, USA, from Thursday through Saturday. The T&T swimmer leads the money list and, going into yesterday’s 50m ‘fly’ final, was the overall leader in the World Cup standings. In his preliminary round race yesterday morning, he clocked 22.71 seconds in winning heat four.
Also advancing from their qualifying heats were South African Chad Le Clos (22.86), the Olympic, World and Commonwealth Games champion; six-time Olympic medallist Australian Kyle Chambers (22.79) and Turkey’s Jerome Heidrich (24.37).
Carter returned to win a deep final in 22.28, about half-second off the 50 ‘fly’ world record, set by Nicholas Santos. Trailing Carter home were Le Clos (22.45), Italian Thomas Ceccon (22.60) with Chambers fourth (22.67).
“I’m stoked,” Carter exclaimed following last night’s victory, adding, “Again, it’s an honour to race against some of the best. I had fun tonight.”
Arguably at his best over 200m, second-placed Le Clos revealed that he had been working on his 50m speed. “It’s a great pleasure racing against the best in the world. I think Dylan is probably the favourite for the world title at the end of the year, so to be just behind him for now is very good. Of course, he is a good buddy of mine and Thomas (third), he is a stud too.”
Prior to yesterday, Carter had a successful foray last weekend with three victories in Germany-- including the 50m ‘fly, backstroke and freestyle, before also claiming more gold in the 50m freestyle and backstroke, this past weekend in Canada.
“I wrote a goal down on my board in my room after having a tough summer,” Carter said after the Germany leg. “I missed out on three major medals. I was fourth at Long Course worlds. I finished fourth, twice, at the Commonwealth. I came out with a lot of fire. I wrote it down. I knew I wanted to come and be really, really good here. I did what I wanted to do.”
The FINA Swimming World Cup 2022 is being contested in three cities, over three consecutive weeks, with three days of action-packed 25m (short course) racing at each series stop. The overall purse of this year’s series is US$1,200,000. At the end of the series, the swimmers’ totals from each leg will be added up to determine the final rankings, where the top eight earn prize money, with the overall winner-- men and women-- each taking home US$112,000.
At the end of the series they can earn an additional US$262,000 per gender, which will be awarded to the top eight men and women athletes, based on their overall ranking. Using each swimmer’s best three results (sum of points for position and performance), the athletes will be ranked and the top 20 per gender will receive prize money for their standings at each stop of the circuit.