That rolling ball

Two series in the bag with one to go.
In fact, if you tack on the unexpected success in the two Tests in Bangladesh last month, that’s three series wins in a row for the West Indies across the three formats of the international game.
So whether or not they successfully chased that potentially challenging target of 275 in the final One-Day International of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Antigua yesterday, it’s fair to say the regional side are on a roll.
Now, with the format reverting to Tests and Kraigg Brathwaite installed as full-time captain at the expense of fellow-Barbadian Jason Holder, we wait to see if the regional side can keep the ball rolling in the same direction in cricket’s traditional version.
Sri Lanka’s efforts in the T20’s and ODI’s were hampered by players arriving late, leaving early or not getting here at all, although it’s debatable whether it would have made any difference to the results so far.
There’s now a week before the two-Test series begins on Sunday with both matches being played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the same venue of the three one-dayers.
So while the tourists try to get themselves settled for the more protracted duels and as coach Phil Simmons and Brathwaite seek to recapture the spirit and enthusiasm of the Bangladesh campaign, let’s also hope for pitches which challenge the players to produce their best.
Yesterday’s surface was actually ideal in that it offered considerable pace and bounce for the faster bowlers and allowed attacking, competent batsmen to play their shots.
While a look at the Sri Lankan batting card might suggest a spinner’s paradise -- Akeal Hosein claimed three for 33 and Jason Mohammed lifted his haul in the three matches to six with the wicket of opposing captain Dimuth Karunaratne -- it was anything but.
Both sides carry strength in pace and spin along with batting which appears capable of the impressively substantial today, followed by the infuriatingly mediocre tomorrow. So an intriguing series is in prospect.
For those who hold Test cricket to still be the game’s gold standard, and we have to recognise those numbers may be dwindling given the growing trends of the modern game, it is more than a little disappointing that Test series are not a minimum of three matches.
As I have typed that last line Shai Hope has just played the most perfect of straight drives for a boundary off Sri Lankan seamer Asitha Fernando at the start of the chase towards 275.
It remains a mystery how someone who looks so good and is so prolific in ODI’s — he scored 110 and 84 in the first two matches of the series — struggles so desperately for runs in Tests.
His rehabilitation as a Test batsman of quality is something that is hoped for in a busy year in the same way that Shimron Hetmyer needs to curb those reckless attacking instincts and achieve the fitness level which shows a proper focus and proper prioritisation if he really wants to turn all that potential into something meaningful.
In the case of Anderson Phillip, who made his debut in yesterday’s match at the expense of Romario Shepherd, the experience would have taught him immediately of what is required in such a demanding environment.
All of the fast-medium bowler’s hard work over the past two seasons has earned him this recognition but now he knows he must do more to ensure those unflattering figures of none for 43 from six overs will not be the sum total of his international career.
Through a generation of strife West Indians of the grey-haired (or balding) variety are unlikely to get carried away with this run of success, as encouraging as it is, for there have been several false dawns over the past 25-plus years.
Just within the last decade we have seen the team win six Test matches in a row (two-match series against New Zealand, Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in 2012/13), defeat an admittedly unsettled New Zealand side in eight of nine matches in the Caribbean in 2012 and then go on a run of seven victories in eight matches across the three formats in 2014.
That latest example was undone, not so much by the quality of the Indian opposition in their own conditions in an ODI series, but the worst example of the then seemingly endless duels between players and administrators which descended into the team led by Dwayne Bravo abandoning the tour over what they perceived to be a betrayal by the Dave Cameron-led Cricket West Indies administration.
Those days of almost constant confrontation seem to be over…for now. So let’s see if the upcoming Tests against Sri Lanka show that the West Indies cricket ball is still rolling in the right direction.