Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers

RAN RIOT: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s AB de Villiers in full flow during his unbeaten 73 (from 33 balls) in yesterday’s 82-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

 --Photo courtesy BCCI

AB de Villiers thumped six sixes in a blistering 73 not out from 33 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) ensured Tom Banton’s IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ended in a crushing 82-run defeat, yesterday.

De Villiers nailed 65 of the 83 runs RCB plundered in their final five overs at the Sharjah Stadium, with one of his maximums sailing out of the ground and into the street and another completing a 23-ball fifty.

The South African shared an unbroken century stand with captain Virat Kohli (33 not out, off 28) for the third wicket, which took them to over 3,000 runs in partnership across all IPL seasons.

RCB’s 194-2 proved way beyond Kolkata who could only muster 112-9 as they were thwarted by spinners Washington Sundar (2-20) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1-12) and seamers Chris Morris (2-17) and Navdeep Saini (1-17).

Banton was out for eight on his competition bow having replaced Sunil Narine in the XI -- the latter reported for an alleged suspect bowling action -- while England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan fell for the same score.

RCB remain third in the standings but are now level on 10 points with table-toppers Mumbai Indians and second-placed Dehli Capitals, while Kolkata are two points behind that group in fourth spot.

Kohli’s men won at a canter in the end -- but yesterday’s game was evenly poised after 15 overs with RCB 111-2. Aaron Finch (47) -- dropped by Kamlesh Nagarkoti on 19 -- and Devdutt Padikkal (32) gave RCB a brisk start during an opening stand of 67, before KKR bowlers Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy pegged their opponents back in the middle overs.

De Villiers took off from the 16th over onwards, though, creaming back-to-back sixes off seamer Nagarkoti in that over and then two maximums off Pat Cummins in the 17th. The 36-year-old’s fifth six, in Andre Russell’s 18th over, sealed his third half-century of the campaign and the 36th of his IPL career, while he added one more maximum in Russell’s 20th over.

De Villiers also pounded five fours in his pulsating knock but Kohli was limited to a solitary boundary -- even that an edge down to third man -- as he played second fiddle in the ton partnership. Somerset star Banton, 21, then opened for KKR and looked nervous before he was bowled off an inside edge by RCB quick Navdeep Saini from the 12th delivery he faced.

Shubman Gill played neatly for KKR but, after being dropped on 31 by Finch at long-on, he was then run out for 34, with De Villiers whipping off the bails after Isuru Udana arrowed the ball in from cover-point.

Gill’s dismissal came amid a run of four wickets for 13 runs and at 64-5 in the 12th there was no coming back for KKR, although Russell (16 off 10) did give them momentary excitement with three boundaries in a row.

Tags

Carter back after 18 months

Carter back after 18 months

AIDAN CARTER will return to competitive action after an absence of 18 months when the Junior Team Tennis Tournament served off today at Trinidad Country Club, Maraval.

ROUND THREE?

ROUND THREE?

THE aggregate score between the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and world football’s governing body FIFA now stands at 1-1.

Gray: Selectors erred on Paul inclusion over Hope

Gray: Selectors erred on Paul inclusion over Hope

Ex-West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray has criticised the selection of Keemo Paul in the Test squad for New Zealand, contending the all-rounder should have been replaced by stroke-maker Shai Hope whom he has labelled a “great talent”.

Campbell hoping to exorcise demons

Campbell hoping to exorcise demons

Embattled West Indies opener John Campbell says he has put the torrid tour of England behind him but is braced for a similarly difficult challenge on the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Indians scalp CSK

Indians scalp CSK

Sam Curran’s first fifty for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) failed to stave off a humiliating 10-wicket mauling at the hands of table-topping Mumbai Indians yesterday in Sharjah.

APPEAL DECISION TIME

APPEAL DECISION TIME

The Appeal Court will today make its decision on FIFA’s appeal of Justice Carol Gobin’s October 19 ruling giving the Trinidad and Tobago High Court jurisdiction to hear a claim between the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) and the international governing body for world football.