Angus Eve

AGAINST SEEDING SYSTEM: Angus Eve, T&T head coach.

Trinidad and Tobago head coach Angus Eve has criticised CONCACAF’s qualifying format for FIFA Men’s World Cup, although this time his Soca Warriors might not be as disadvantaged because as hosts, the United States, Canada and Mexico will not be part of the qualifying process.

Eve was answering questions posed in Kingston Tuesday at a post-match conference following his team’s 0-0 draw with Jamaica at the Jamaican National Stadium.

Eve disagreed with CONCACAF’s decision to seed its top-ranked teams and made reference to Trinidad and Tobago’s knocking CONCACAF giants United States out of 2018 World Cup qualifying when winning 2-1 in Couva on October 10, 2017.

In that match, Alvin Jones scored a long-distance bullet for the winner.

“In Europe, England has to go to Malta. England has to go to San Marino.

“Italy has to do the same. But probably Alvin Jones changed that a couple of years ago,“ stated the outspoken Eve.

On February 28, CONCACAF announced a three-round qualifying format for 2026 World Cup qualification, two weeks after the FIFA Council awarded automatic berths for the three host countries, leaving three direct slots and two inter-confederation playoff slots to be decided through CONCACAF qualification.

As Canada, Mexico and the United States were awarded automatic berths as co-hosts, they will not enter qualifying.

The remaining 32 FIFA-affiliated national teams from CONCACAF entered qualification.

Based on the FIFA rankings of November 2023, the top 28 teams will receive a bye to the second round, while the lowest four teams will enter the first round.

“Everywhere in the world, everybody gets to play everybody.

“Everywhere in the world, there are no teams that are seeded and placed in a “Hex” and everyone else has to fight to meet those teams,” stated Eve.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Natasha Fox in Carifta 62

Jamaica-based Natasha Fox is among 62 athletes selected to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the April 8-10 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas. Fox is listed for the Girls Under-20 400 metres hurdles. At Carifta 2022, the Edwin Allen High School student bagged bronze in that event.

The Carifta 2023 team also includes: Alexxe Henry, Chloe James, Janae De Gannes, Gianna Paul, Peyton Winter, Jaden De Souza, Revell Webster, Kadeem Chinapoo, Nathan Cumberbatch, Tafari Waldron, the Jamaica-based James brothers, Lebron and Jaidi, and the Vincent twins, Tyrique and Tenique.

TEAM TTO

Powell ton sinks Pride

Powell ton sinks Pride

Seasoned international opener Kieran Powell carved out a ninth first-class hundred as the Leeward Islands Hurricanes survived a late slide to edge Barbados Pride by two wickets in the third round of the West Indies Four-Day Championship.

Cadogan, Chung in third final

AS has been the case in the other two tournaments that the United States-based Joseph Cadogan has completed in Trinidad in the last 13 years, he will come against Richard Chung for the men’s singles crown when the curtain falls on the Sunshine Snacks Tranquillity Open Tennis Tournament today at the club’s courts, Victoria Avenue, St Clair.

In yesterday’s semi-finals, the fourth-seeded Cadogan was a 6-3, 6-4 winner over No. 5 seed Vaughn Wilson.

Will Lee reaches 3 National finals

WILL LEE advanced to the final in his three events in the National Badminton Championship Thursday night at the National Racquet Centre, Orange Grove Main Road, Tacarigua.

Lee moved within one match of lifting the trophy with a 21-14, 21-14 triumph over 2019 Caribbean Under-17 champ Zion St Rose.

TTO riders go medal-less at Nations Cup

TTO’s elite sprinters Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne both exited at the !/8 final stage of the men’s sprint event on the fourth and final day of the UCI Nations Cup series in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

Top 2 clash in Prem 1

Clarke Road United and Queen’s Park Cricket Club will battle for the lead in the National League Premiership 1 competition this weekend.

The two clubs are currently tied on 99 points each heading into the penultimate round of matches in the top-flight two-day competition which bowls off at 10 a.m. today. The Parkites defeated Victoria United in the previous round of matches, while Clarke Road had to settle for a draw against Preysal Sports.