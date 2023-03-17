Trinidad and Tobago head coach Angus Eve has criticised CONCACAF’s qualifying format for FIFA Men’s World Cup, although this time his Soca Warriors might not be as disadvantaged because as hosts, the United States, Canada and Mexico will not be part of the qualifying process.
Eve was answering questions posed in Kingston Tuesday at a post-match conference following his team’s 0-0 draw with Jamaica at the Jamaican National Stadium.
Eve disagreed with CONCACAF’s decision to seed its top-ranked teams and made reference to Trinidad and Tobago’s knocking CONCACAF giants United States out of 2018 World Cup qualifying when winning 2-1 in Couva on October 10, 2017.
In that match, Alvin Jones scored a long-distance bullet for the winner.
“In Europe, England has to go to Malta. England has to go to San Marino.
“Italy has to do the same. But probably Alvin Jones changed that a couple of years ago,“ stated the outspoken Eve.
On February 28, CONCACAF announced a three-round qualifying format for 2026 World Cup qualification, two weeks after the FIFA Council awarded automatic berths for the three host countries, leaving three direct slots and two inter-confederation playoff slots to be decided through CONCACAF qualification.
As Canada, Mexico and the United States were awarded automatic berths as co-hosts, they will not enter qualifying.
The remaining 32 FIFA-affiliated national teams from CONCACAF entered qualification.
Based on the FIFA rankings of November 2023, the top 28 teams will receive a bye to the second round, while the lowest four teams will enter the first round.
“Everywhere in the world, everybody gets to play everybody.
“Everywhere in the world, there are no teams that are seeded and placed in a “Hex” and everyone else has to fight to meet those teams,” stated Eve.