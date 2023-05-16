Yesterday, I received some correspondence from Dr Phillip Ayoung-Chee. I was not the only one, judging by the email trail.

The doctor’s message had nothing to do with any medical concerns, but everything to do with the welfare of the country’s young people when it comes to crime.

What interested me about this particular offering, was that it focused, as he put it, on “the “proper development and administration of sports in Trinidad and Tobago.”

His is not a new theory. Many a sports administrator has been clamouring for more focus to be put on development to help the young population.

Back in February, the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board announced that it would be partnering with former acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, who was to conduct a workshop/seminar about crime and criminal activities to not only Under-17 players, but all cricketers participating in the TTCB’s youth competitions.

That is an attempt to attack the problem from a different angle.

But Doc Ayoung-Chee’s proposal is worth some consideration by administrators in both sport and Government, if only because it offers a way to tie sport to community activity in a seamless way.

It always good to keep an open mind to different ideas. So for those willing to keep their options open, here are a few offered by the good doctor.

He writes:

The answer to reducing crime may lie in the “proper” development and administration of Sports in Trinidad and Tobago.

This has to be done at different levels

1. National

2. Community, utilising the 14 Regional Corporations in Trinidad, and Tobago = 15

3. Schools, using the eight educational districts.

The major limitation will be:

1. Poor Administration of the National Sporting Bodies

2. Poor organisation and development

3. Lack of facilities

4. Where facilities exist, poor maintenance

Where to start - Identification of existing facilities within each Region.

Athletics – At least one eight-lane running track per region; Tobago, Port of Spain; Marabella; Couva; Arima;

Cycling – Palo Seco Velodrome; Couva; San Fernando; Arima

Indoor facilities – St Paul Street; Mayaro; Maloney; South West Regional (Point Fortin); Southern Regional (Pleasantville); Central Regional (Chaguanas); Eastern Regional (Tacarigua)

Golf – Tobago; Pointe-a-Pierre; Ste Madeleine; Point Fortin; Brechin Castle; Moka; Millennium Park;

Swimming – Couva;

Lawn Tennis - Tacarigua

Hockey - Tacarigua

Each community to organise their individual programmes within their region.

Community events for national participation.

Each region to host one weekend annually, depending on facilities within the region.

Princes Town Day – January 20.

Youth Champs – one/two weeks before Carifta Junior Championships

Siparia Fete – 3rd weekend after Easter Sunday.

Point Fortin Borough – Late April.

Indian Arrival Day - Couva, Penal/Debe – May 30.

Labour Day – Fyzabad, June 19.

National Championships – mid-year before Olympics, Worlds.

POS City Day – late June.

Tobago – Early July before Heritage Festival or late July with Heritage Festival.

Moruga – August 1.

Arima Borough Day – Early August.

Chaguanas Borough Day – Early October.

San Fernando City Day – Early November.

December – End of year event for champions only.

Initial Plan – Use existing facilities.

Each region to have its development plan to fully utilise the facility during the year.

Five-year plan - Attach at least one facility per school.

Ensure one per region - Indoor facility; athletic track; football field; cricket field; hockey field; lawn tennis; outdoor cycling, Swimming Pool 25m/50m

All age group sports to be school-based – U13; U15; U17; U19

Each team must have two-thirds representation with some linkage to the region by residence.

This is an abbreviated version of the doctor’s plan for a healthier diagnosis for young people and sport.

With this prescription, not everything has to be followed. But from within it, various groups could form some decent plans.

It’s something to think about.

garth.wattley@trinidadexpress.com

