The Gittens show

Tyra Gittens

MULTI-TALENTED: Trinidad and Tobago athlete Tyra Gittens.

—Photo: TYLER POUNDS/TEXAS A&M

Tyra Gittens made a huge contribution to Texas A&M University’s bid for the women’s team title at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championships in Arkansas, USA.

Gittens earned 26 points on Thursday and Friday. She opened her account with a golden performance in the pentathlon, totalling 4,746 points for a new Trinidad and Tobago record. The score was also a new Central American and Caribbean (CAC) standard and an American collegiate record.

During the pentathlon, Gittens equalled the T&T high jump record with a 1.93 metres clearance. She went on to claim individual high jump gold, going over the bar at 1.90. And in the long jump, the 22-year-old athlete bagged bronze with a 6.68m leap—a new T&T indoor standard.

Gittens’ Texas A&M teammates chipped in with 31 points on Saturday for a grand total of 57. University of Arkansas, however, accumulated 68 points, and Texas A&M had to settle for second spot in the women’s team race.

Gittens was one of two female T&T athletes who saw action at the three-day meet. The other one, University of Alabama student Cherisse Murray finished 13th in the shot put with a 16.12m throw. Rae-Anne Serville was a reserve on the University of Southern California (USC) 4x400 metres team. Her teammates combined for silver in the event in three minutes, 27.91 seconds.

USC earned fourth spot in the women’s team competition with 35 points, finishing behind Arkansas, Texas A&M and Louisiana State University (LSU). The LSU women totalled 39. Alabama, meanwhile, finished 16th with 13 points.

Two male T&T athletes were on show at the NCAA Indoor Champs. On Saturday, Dwight St Hillaire finished eighth in the 400m finals in 45.89 seconds. He then anchored University of Kentucky to silver in the 4x400m relay in 3:03.61. Joshua Jacob St Clair was part of the University of Alabama team that finished ninth overall in 3:08.25.

Alabama secured seventh spot in the men’s team competition with 22 points, while Kentucky finished 14th with 12. University of Oregon accumulated 79 points to win the men’s team title, ahead of LSU (56) and University of Georgia (35).

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

WINDIES CLEAN UP

WINDIES CLEAN UP

Jason Holder whacked the biggest six of the match with nine balls to spare to seal a 3-0 series sweep for West Indies over Sri Lanka in the third and final one-dayer yesterday, that was as impressive at that hit.

Kieron Pollard lifted his second trophy in a matter of weeks moments later as his team celebrated a five-wicket win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The Gittens show

The Gittens show

Tyra Gittens made a huge contribution to Texas A&M University’s bid for the women’s team title at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Indoor Championships in Arkansas, USA.

Gittens earned 26 points on Thursday and Friday. She opened her account with a golden performance in the pentathlon, totalling 4,746 points for a new Trinidad and Tobago record. The score was also a new Central American and Caribbean (CAC) standard and an American collegiate record.

Just call him ‘Marvelous’

Just call him ‘Marvelous’

Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore.

Two years later, Hagler was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard—stolen, he claimed, by the judges—that he never fought again.

One of the great middleweights in boxing history, Hagler died Saturday at the age of 66. His wife, Kay, announced his death on the Facebook page for Hagler’s fans.

Yuvraaj sizzles for Hillview Renegades

YUVRAAJ DOOKRAM was in tremendous form as Hillview Renegades snapped QPCC (Queen’s Park Cricket Club) Parkites’ nine-match win-streak in an exciting top-of-the-table clash in the inaugural Table Tennis Champions League Saturday night in Curepe.

The hosts picked up the crucial three points with a 3-2 victory take the lead and finish their campaign in the round-robin stage of the seven-team competition with 30 points.

That rolling ball

That rolling ball

Two series in the bag with one to go.

In fact, if you tack on the unexpected success in the two Tests in Bangladesh last month, that’s three series wins in a row for the West Indies across the three formats of the international game.

So whether or not they successfully chased that potentially challenging target of 275 in the final One-Day International of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Antigua yesterday, it’s fair to say the regional side are on a roll.

GITTENS GOLDEN AGAIN

GITTENS GOLDEN AGAIN

Tyra Gittens was again in winners’ row on day two of the National Collegiate Athletic Associ…