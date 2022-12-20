FROM the images yesterday, you couldn’t stick a pin in downtown Buenos Aires. Lionel Messi and the Argentina football team were in town, showing off the World Cup so memorably won on Sunday in Qatar.
They have not stopped partying in Argentina since Gonzalo Montiel scored his side’s fourth spot kick to clinch a 4-2 win in the shootout over France and with it, the country’s third World title and first since 1986.
The images from that game will stay with Messi and his countrymen and women forever; in the same way the Argentines of the Maradona generation still remember how the side he marshalled overcame Germany 3-2 in Mexico 36 years ago.
But beyond Argentina, the 2022 final also will not be forgotten by the billions who witnessed it, either in person or over the television.
As as has been said and written repeatedly since Sunday, that Argentina vs France duel is at the top of the conversation about greatest World Cup finals.
The 1986 game wasn’t bad either. Argentina, powered by the goals of Jose Luis Brown and Jorge Valdano carried a 2-0 lead into the final quarter of the match at the Azteca Stadium before the never-say-die Germans struck back through their stars, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Rudi Voeller. But with six minutes left, Maradona, policed throughout the match by fellow legend Lothar Matthaus, threaded a pass through for Jorge Burruchaga to make himself a hero.
In some ways, the pattern of that ‘86 final was similar to the match on Sunday.
But the element that lifts the Qatar final above the Mexico one, was the sheer quality of the duel between the main men on either side.
Messi and Kylian Mbappe put on a show even more sparkling than the one Maradona, Matthaus and Rummingge delivered in the blazing Mexican sunshine. It was truly the “M and M” show.
It is so rare to see star athletes living up to the hype when they clash on the biggest occasions.
In more recent times, I can think of the Wimbledon final epic in 2008 between tennis heavyweights Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer as one of those moments. And then there was Novak Djokovic overcoming Federer in the Wimbledon decider in 2019. Boxing fans will point to the Muhammad Ali/Joe Frazier trilogy in the 1970s.
But in team sports, it is more difficult to find occasions where the marquee performers on either side stepped up in equal measure. However, that is exactly what the sports world witnessed Sunday.
Just to remind you, Messi scored three times—twice in regular play and again in the shootout - and Mbappe four times, including in the shootout.
That pair was responsible for five of the six goals scored when the two teams ended extra time deadlocked at 3-3. You can even argue they got all six, given the magnificence of the Messi pass that began the move for Angel Di Maria’s goal.
Neither man was willing to give way; it was as if they had made a vow to themselves to get their team that trophy. The brilliant manner in which Mbappe shot his side level at 2-2 with time running out said: “you’re not beating me;” only for Messi to respond, “yes I will,” when he put himself in position to poke the ball over the line for 3-2.
The shootout took the matter away from their feet after they had scored their spot kicks. But the teammates on both sides were really a supporting cast for the man who was already a football legend and the one who is rapidly making himself a future hall of famer.
The finale that Messi and Mbappe gave the tournament was fitting. It turned an interesting, enjoyable competition into one to rank among the best World Cups.
The number of upsets we witnessed from Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea, Morocco and even Cameroon and Australia kept the sense of expectation high, even when the tournament reached the knockout stages, the phase of the World Cup where games usually become tense and sometimes drab. Not this time.
Coaching in the modern game has become such a high science, that lesser teams can give the stronger ones a lot of trouble with the right tactics, superior fitness and sufficient desire. We witnessed that in Qatar.
But what we also got was genuine star power making a difference —not just threatening so to do.
Mbappe’s numb expression as he sat, legs stretched out, alone in his team’s dugout after the final, didn’t reflect the kind of game he had.
This loss he suffered will become as famous, more famous than some of his victories.
And Mbappe’s display should be an example to other sports people cast as the go-to figures on their teams: You can’t always determine the final result, but let everyone be compelled to remember the effort you made.
—garth.wattley
@trinidadexpress.com