The people’s game

Do you remember when the first bottle was let fly at an event you attended? Probably that didn’t happen in this year of Covid-19 when public gatherings have been at a minimum since March, and in sport, absent all together.
Even without the ban on crowds though, riots at sporting events in this part of the world have been rare to non-existent in recent decades. That has to be a good thing.
But does the absence of crowd trouble necessarily mean that people nowadays are better behaved than the fans who got on bad in the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s? One wouldn’t think so given the level of violence that exists in national life on a daily basis — from road rage, to domestic abuse, to murder.
So what may account for these peaceful times at sporting arenas?
The question came to mind after revisiting one of my preferred books— “In The Fast Lane” — former England batsman Geoff Boycott’s 1981 account of England’s tour of the West Indies.
That was an eventful tour —made famous for one Michael Holding over to Boycott himself at a ram-crammed Kensington Oval in the Third Test, and for the controversy over Robin Jackman’s ties to South Africa which caused him to be deported from Guyana, the Second Test there to be cancelled and the whole tour to be put under threat.
But before either of those incidents, there was bacchanal in Trinidad. It was Carnival time here. But the dropping of Deryck Murray for his Bajan namesake David, did not go down well, with the result that the start of the First Test was delayed because somebody flooded the pitch overnight. And with the authorities giving no information to a crowd of over 10,000 about hat was happening on a bright, sunny day, eventually according to Boycott: “The first bottle of our West Indies tour sailed from the concrete stand on the far side of the ground from the pavilion at 1.35pm on Friday 13 February.”
Poor communication
Bad weather and poor communication by the powers that be was also at the root of other cricket disturbances. When Kerry Packer’s World Series Cricket Australians came to the Caribbean in 1979, that combination of factors prompted crowd trouble that ruined the so-called “Supertests” in Guyana and Barbados. Chairs, benches and bottles were pitched onto the ground at Bourda.
But bad behaviour by players and disputed umpiring decisions also played their part.
The riot squad had to go to Kensington Oval on the final day of the second match, causing the Barbados “Supertest” to eventually be abandoned because of spectators reacting violently to players showing open dissent at umpiring decisions.
There was also trouble again in Trinidad in the third game, and once more, Deryck Murray was at the heart if it. He was given run out by umpire Ralph Gosein, the crowd didn’t like it, and let some Stag and Carib bottles fly.
And going back to 1960, homeboy left-arm spinner Charan Singh, making his Test debut at the Oval, also saw a riot start after the crowd reacted to his being adjudged run out in the Test match against England.
Looking below the surface, analysts have pointed to social factors at the time as being underlying causes for those eruptions.
In the Barbados match for instance, it was noted that at the time of their own misbehaviour, spectators at Kensington had been listening to news of Maurice Bishop’s military coup in Grenada that removed Eric Gairy from office.
People below age 40 reading this must feel like this is the stuff of fiction. The environment at sporting occasions these days is decidedly less charged.
There could be a few reasons for this. One is that the advent of “neutral” umpires and the use of technology to review on-field decisions has taken away much suspicion of “thiefing” and thus there is a greater willingness to accept unfavourable decisions.
But also, sports events nowadays simply don’t have huge crowds. There is hardly any atmosphere even at international cricket matches because of the Caribbean public’s falling out of love with cricket-watching, except when T20s are on. The passion for cricket and football that drove masses of people to put up with primitive conditions for hours just to see a match is not there anymore. However, while the lack of atmosphere has lessened the potential for trouble, it has also made sport here a less compelling spectacle.
I go to grounds now and feel a sense of loss, no matter how good the game. The folks in English football are currently feeling that same empty feeling, now that Covid-19 has prevented fans from going to games.
You see, whether the game is at Burnley or Bridgetown, it is all about people.
