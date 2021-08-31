The real ‘Champion’

Dwayne Bravo tells a story about Devon Thomas. Before the Caribbean Premier League started, the two of them were discussing where he would bat for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Bravo, the new captain of the team, asked him about opening.
It would be a new role for the seasoned Patriots batsman and wicketkeeper, who has been on the West Indies cricket scene since Brian Lara stopped playing. He’s a utility man who has not become to this point a headline act.
But here he was being given the opportunity to be front and centre at the top of the innings with Evin Lewis, his good friend. Thomas accepted Bravo’s invitation, and the results have been very promising so far.
In three matches, Lewis and Thomas have produced opening stands of 14, 113 and 51. It is one obvious reason why the Patriots are the only unbeaten team in the CPL to this point. But the success of the new opening pairing also gives some insight into Dwayne Bravo the leader, and his true all-round value to West Indies cricket.
The Thomas story is an interesting one for the way Bravo set his player up for the season.
Skipper Dwayne didn’t just give the Antiguan the job to tackle the Powerplay period. He gave him clear direction as well.
Bravo reports of his instruction to Thomas: “I’m not interested in you getting the team off to a flier; I’m interested in Devon Thomas batting properly and making more than 20 and more than 25 off ten and 15 balls.
“I want you to start to think batsmanship. You getting the opportunity, I’m going to back you 100 per cent.”
Those words inspire confidence do they not?
And Bravo’s later challenge to Thomas inspired positive action in the win against the Guyana Amazon Warriors.
“I said if you make 50 runs, I’ll give you US$300. And when he was on 42, he started counting one, one, one till he got that 50 and then he pointed at me,” recounts Bravo with a smile and a chuckle.
With 24 representative matches for West Indies in white ball cricket behind him, plus 110 List A, 93 T20 and 95 first-class games under his cap, 31-year-old Thomas is not a rookie.
But here he is playing perhaps some of the best cricket of his life.
“It’s just to motivate these guys. They all have the talent, it is just to be supported and backed and trusted by the leader,” is Bravo’s take on his new opener.
Bravo’s man-management has not stopped at Thomas.
“At the beginning of the tournament I suggested to the owner and the coach that I would like Evin Lewis to be the vice-captain of the team; give him that extra responsibility,” he says.
“He’s been here with this franchise for the last seven years. He’s the best batsman, easily one of the best in the Caribbean and in the world to me when it comes to this format.
“Sherfane Rutherford, a guy who I rate very highly; a talented guy, again, giving him opportunities; getting these players to understand; let them feel loved, let them feel a part of something strong.”
As of Monday, Guyanese Rutherford was the leading run-scorer in CPL with 125 runs from his three innings. These are still very early days in the season, but clearly the Patriots are thriving under DJ Bravo’s hand.
His work as all-rounder and captain with his native Trinidad franchise is well-documented, as are his exploits as the world’s most successful T20 bowler. Already in this tournament, he has played a match-winning knock against the Barbados Royals.
But this stint with the Patriots is adding to Bravo’s legacy in a significant, perhaps the most significant way. In the spirit of the late Sir Frank Worrell and the living Sir Wes Hall, Bravo is proving himself a Caribbean man. Like his two legendary Barbadian predecessors, he is thinking bigger picture.
Sir Frank became revered in Trinidad and Jamaica when he lived in those islands, while products of the 1970s Wes Hall League here, still speak with affection for the work Sir Wes did with them. Some of the country’s best-ever talents came out of that programme.
The late Sir Clyde Walcott also had great influence outside of his native Barbados. When he lived in Guyana between 1954 and 1970, he helped to develop cricket there.
Bravo’s influence on this generation is not yet on the level of what those men achieved. The full impact of what he is attempting to do will only be evident in the fullness of time. But he is serious about mentorship.
This year already, Bravo was attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force as a mentor during the Super50 series. Unofficially, he is playing a similar role in the West Indies T20 set-up, working with the bowlers.
By his own words, his decision to join the Patriots was not about career advancement. At age 37, his playing days are almost done. Now he wants to help cricketers from all over the region. After years of exile from the international team, Bravo has come to “give back” in the way he knows best.
He is doing from within the dressing room what so many ex-players lament they are not being asked to do. That is a touchy and debatable subject. But unlike so many others, Bravo is not waiting until retirement to take a hands-on role. He’s not waiting for an invitation either.
For all the “T20 mercenary” talk that has followed him in his career, DJ is letting his mentorship work speak to what is in his heart.
He is not a “Champion” in sobriquet only.