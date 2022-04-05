I took advantage of some off-duty time to read a good old book about West Indies cricket. It focussed on the post-war West Indies tours to England from 1950 up to 1988. And written as it was by the Jamaican writer, broadcaster, commentator, academic and poet John Fugueroa, it made for very good reading. An emigrant to Britain, he wrote with knowledge, much thought and a pleasing style about those series, teams and players and about the relationship between the WI side and the Caribbean community in that part of the world.
I won’t review the book here, but there was a description of Viv Richards’ batting that got me thinking, as descriptions of Sir Viv at the crease often do.
Writing about his exploits on the 1976 tour when he plundered 829 runs in four Tests, Figueroa notes:”It was not only the number of runs Richards scored which marked his greatness. It was, even at that early date, his grace, his footwork, his obvious enjoyment of putting bat to ball, his scoring all around the wicket, and his ability to use the rapier as well as the broadsword.”
Just like Sir Viv often did, Figueroa got the balance just right in describing Richards’ game.
Without a doubt, “Master Blaster” covers the WI champion’s dominance at the crease and his ability to whack the ball at will. But what often seems to be ignored about Sir Viv is that his game was not just about standing and delivering with raw power. He was such an easy mover at the crease, graceful indeed. And there could be a deftness about his strokeplay that matched the later left-handed maestro Brian Lara. They both could find the gaps with ease and finesse, their nimble feet and strong wrists creating angles that others simply could not manufacture.
I reflect on those images in my mind, and the frustration starts to build. Has that artistry gone from Caribbean cricket?
Taking a glance at some of the early action in the Indian Premier League, I could not help but admire again the power and the crispness of Evin Lewis’ piercing strokeplay and the way Nicholas Pooran can create excitement with his ball-striking. When they are going, it seems that only they can stop themselves, Lewis especially. But inevitably, that is exactly what happens - a poor choice of shot ends a promising innings - like it did on Monday for Pooran when his Sunrisers just needed him to see the run chase through. He didn’t and they lost.
Lara is working with the Sunrisers batsmen this season. I wonder what he thought of that effort.
When B.C. Lara wanted to get the job done, it got done more often than not. The same for I.V.A Richards.
There was a hunger to succeed, to dominate that those men possessed that helped them galvanise their physical talents in ways that just left people speechless. It was that intent that drove up their numbers, that and an intelligence about how to play situations - when to use the rapier and when to bring out the broadsword.
It is difficult to find that combination of qualities in the WI players of recent generations.
They all seem to feel that to be a star today, you just have to go with power - be a basher and “trust yourself.”
But should the Lewises, Poorans and someone like Sherfane Rutherford develop the ability to manipulate a field better, to toy with it, and also stroke through the gaps, life at the crease would be so much more productive.
Change is always possible.
Sir Clive Lloyd developed a reputation early in his career as a “vooper,” a mere ball-beater. But by the time he walked away from the game, he was no longer the hit or miss type, but a consistent scorer who was still earning his place on the Windies team not just because he was the captain of a successful unit. Power remained Sir Clive’s forte, but he was able to bring overall sounder judgement to his batting and it brought him 7,515 Test runs at an average of 46.7. In One-Dayers, his average was touching on 40. It’s called maturity.
Time is still on the side of the current lot. But it would be nice if they could really start giving those of us in the press box the challenge of describing true art again.
—garth.wattley@trinidadexpress.com