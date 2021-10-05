The story behind the story

First of all, it was a pleasure to observe a young man expressing himself so articulately and honestly in his post on the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation’s Facebook page.
Clarity of expression and honesty don’t always go together in the world of social media, but taking it for what it was, D’Abreau’s posting was insightful.
In these times when the media greatly influences how many think and indeed manages how we receive information, it is easy to miss the real story either because we are too busy lapping up the one we are being fed, or are too distracted by the “packaging.”
For instance, at the last Olympics in Tokyo, sports fans would have seen athletes finish first and last in races, score and miss goals, perform near perfect routines and totally mess up others. You, reader would have come to conclusions about those performers, deciding either the woman was a boss or the man was a pot-hound. But how often did you stop and think about what the athletes you were watching had to deal with before they even reached the court and what they were enduring while on the pitch. Important context could be escaping you.
None of that seems to matter when the whistle blows and the game is on. Athletes are just performers then, to be judged purely on the result. And face it folks, we can be a pretty callous and unforgiving audience when our “stars” don’t perform up to scratch.
So D’Abreau’s account of his competition experience was interesting, because it gave a rare inside story into what an athlete, especially one from this part of the world, who is now entering the international arena has to deal with.
In D’Abreau’s case the change in racing conditions as opposed to the environment in which he had been preparing was significant.
He writes: ”Race day came and looking around at my competitors, I tried to figure them out in my mind, comforting myself that I can match up, despite my lack of experience, lack of racing for the past 18 months, and at least four interruptions to my training programme and to top this off, I trained hard for indoor racing and here we were with an outdoor track with lots of breeze.”
Just to illustrate, cycling outdoors instead of indoors is like a football or hockey team preparing to play a match on grass only to turn up and find it will be played on astro turf instead; or a cricket side getting ready to play a T20 game in early afternoon only to find out the match was a night fixture, with dew in full effect.
That aside, D’Abreau also had to deal with his own miscalculation in his first event, a keirin heat.
“I came second but my mistake was using too big a gear,” he writes.
He also had to battle his own nerves in the sprint in which he evebntually finished 20th.
“I was so anxious, I forgot our plan, so I bolted on the front straight rather than the back as we planned, I rode my heart out but the cyclist from Kazakhstan got the better of me just about on the line.”
The handling of pressure is something armchair critics can take for granted. But good stress management is not something that comes automatically to most people. It is an acquired skill. In Egypt, D’Abreau learned some important lessons in this area.
However, it was not all struggle for the young cyclist. He spoke glowingly of the support provided by Elisha Greene, the former national rider who performed the role of coach and mechanic for D’Abreau in Egypt. Green was, by the cyclist’s own admission the calming voice in his ear, a mentor when he needed one.
D’Abreau also had the pleasant experience of virtually being adopted by a Trini family who saw after him during the trip and who has maintained contact since his return home.
The television cameras can’t convey the way the emotional backing of a coach and a support team can affect the performance of an athlete. The lens cannot measure the impact that such encouragement can have on what happens next, when the athlete returns to training to prepare for the next meet.
But because of offerings like D’Abreau’s, we get a wider, more complete picture. Thanks Ryan.
